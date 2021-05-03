Comstock Construction Inc. of Fergus Falls was announced Monday at the Fergus Falls City Council meeting as the winning bidder to become the general contractor for the long planned and anticipated Downtown Riverfront Balcony Enhancement and Stabilization project. The project is massive in scale, and the first in decades to specifically transform the downtown area.
In awarding the bid, Mayor Ben Schierer said, “I just want to point out the fact that it’s a local contractor that we’re awarding this bid to and the local contractor is using local subcontractors with this money, it’s going to be reinvested in the community, creating local jobs and I think that’s important. They will be investing in the infrastructure of our downtown and going to be supporting our locally owned businesses. That’s something that we have identified as a number one priority of this council and previous councils.”
Monday’s regular city council meeting also named funding sources for the project which include the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) funding,Veden Charitable Trust, city bonds, private donations and state bonding aid, two local Rotary Clubs and West Central Initiative.
Currently included in the project are removal, excavation and replacement of the west parking lot with a new parking configuration, new utility extensions and relocations as needed. Water quality improvements will be facilitated by the installation of sump manholes, and a new market structure with storage and restroom facilities.
Also presented at the meeting was the first reading of a reworking of an ordinance detailing changes that address the city’s Interim Emergency Succession. Essentially, what would happen in terms of city leadership and key decision making in the event that no one from the current city council was able to serve following an emergency.
Mark Hovland, one of the charter commision members, said during his presentation that previous language in city code referenced a nuclear attack. The proposed change in the ordinance would prospectively read “a catastrophic event,” instead. The interim succession would go to charter commision members to decide how to move forward in that type of situation.
Current charter commission members include Tim Brennan, Sarah Duffy, Richard Edinger, Dan Edwards, Dick Felstul, Mark Hovland, Desta Hunt, Gordon Hydukovich, Mary Jo Igelstad, Gary Nelson, Dave Prazak, Kris Svingen, JoEllen Thacker and John Wagner.
