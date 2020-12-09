Questions, comments and answers about the Hoot Lake Solar Project mixed together into a 90-minute public meeting Tuesday night at City Hall in Fergus Falls.
Following the release of an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) prepared by city staff and consultants, discussion of the information contained in the EAW was the whole point of the meeting.
Two members of the public, Thane Schmidt and Katie Tysdal, came out in flat opposition to Otter Tail Power Company’s project.
"I would just first like to express my opposition to this project," Schmidt said. "I feel that it's already been discussed from the city's perspective that this is happening. I don't think that's appropriate. I think there needs to be more discussion of how this will affect people."
Schmidt warned that the building of a solar farm could cut off all development east of Fergus Falls.
"I understand why Otter Tail Power wanted to buy cheap land but just because it's a cheap location doesn't mean it's the right location for the city of Fergus Falls and for the township and for the county," Schmidt said.
Tysdal wants the city to take its time before following through with Otter Tail Power Company’s plans.
"I just think this is too much, too fast for a city that is inexperienced with solar," Tydal said. "I think we just need to be real cautious and do our homework and learn our lessons from other people that have developed more solar."
Roughly a dozen voices were heard during the course of the meeting, which included two Q&A periods and a half-hour PowerPoint presentation. Environmental and wildlife concerns were expressed along with noise concerns. Some asked why it was important to the city. Others likened the 150,000 solar panels — stretching over 355 of the 450 acres Otter Tail Power Company bought — to an eyesore. The majority of questions and comments came from people who live in the impacted area.
The PowerPoint presentation by Otter Tail Power Company representatives spelled out the reasons why the public utility company wants to build near the power plant at Hoot Lake, which is presently in operation. The plant's substation and transmission lines can be used to provide solar-generated power to Otter Tail Power Company customers. The 49.9 megawatt solar farm is expected to generate enough power to serve 10,000 homes.
At the present time, the Otter Tail Hoot Lake Power Plant is generating power with lignite coal. The plant is scheduled for retirement in 2021. The city has been grappling for several years with the unpleasant reality that losing the plant would cost it $300,000 in property taxes.
As a public utility Otter Tail Power Company is required by the state to provide 1.5% of its retail load from solar power. The solar farm will provide 4% of the load. The state has a solar energy goal of 10% by 2030.
While a portion of the 450 acres Otter Tail Power Company owns is located within Fergus Falls, the utility plans to petition the city to annex adjoining unincorporated portions of Otter Tail County in early 2021. Otter Tail Power Company’s solar farm will be bordered on the north by the Otter Tail River and south by State Highway 210. It is expected to be surrounded by a woven wire fence.
Otter Tail Power Company’s anticipated petition to the city is based on a requirement by the Minnesota Environmental Policy Act that state agencies and local responsible government units, like the city of Fergus Falls, consider the impact of governmental actions on the environment.
City engineer Brian Yavarow strongly encourages anyone wishing to submit written comments or questions about the project to do so by the Dec. 30 deadline.
Yavarow's address is 112 W. Washington Ave., Box. 868, Fergus Falls, MN, 56537. Comments can also be submitted to HootLakeSolar@ci.fergus-falls.mn.us.
The EAW project file is available for public review at the Fergus Falls Public Library located at 205 E. Hampden Ave., Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
