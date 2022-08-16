Congenital heart disease is a physical heart defect that begins in the womb and affects around 40,000 children born in the U.S. each year.
According to Lake Region Healthcare, medical professionals are still unclear as to what exactly causes abnormal heart development. Some possible causes that are being investigated include drinking alcohol and smoking during pregnancy, using certain medications while pregnant and genetics.
Researchers at the University of Minnesota Medical School recently partnered with the product design team at the College of Design and through their collaboration the team created a product for teaching children about CHD.
Varying from mild to severe cases, CHD can manifest in several different ways, from valve complications to an upside-down heart. These variations make the condition especially difficult for children and their parents to understand and manage, particularly as CHD patients age and become more independent.
“There is a tendency to try and protect children from information,” says Amr El-Bokl of the U of M Medical School. “This continues as they grow, then all of a sudden they’re leaving for college or starting their first job and have only a vague idea of their heart condition.”
“Slow and early introduction is one of the best ways to become familiar with the medical information, but we don’t have many child-friendly tools,” El-Bokl mentions.
To help address the gap in education and outreach, El-Bokl and undergraduate student Levi Skelton embarked on a design process project with a vision to create a better educational tool for children and their parents.
“I started by researching what CHD is, how it can manifest, be managed and sometimes corrected. Dr. El-Bokl was both my client and mentor and while he was teaching me about CHD he was also telling me what he wanted out of the product,” says Skelton.
After conducting his research and speaking with a child life specialist, Skelton decided that an animal companion toy would be the most effective way to meet the project’s goals.
Studies have shown that children who simulate a doctor and patient interaction with themselves and a toy of some description end up feeling more comfortable during real visits to the doctor.
“Once I decided on creating a toy, I researched animals with unique hearts and chose the octopus because it has three of them,” Skelton says.
The resulting CHD toy is a plush octopus named Octo and is designed with a removable 3D-printed heart. The toy also comes with an accompanying digital app for kids to administer checkups and learn about cardiovascular functions.
Skelton comments on the merging of the seemingly disparate disciplines of medicine and design: “I think designers have a lot to bring to the medical field, especially for children.”
More information about congenital heart disease can be found here: mayoclinic.org.