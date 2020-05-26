Gov. Tim Walz announced on Saturday that places of worship in Minnesota may start reopening to congregates starting on Wednesday, May 27. This decision follows a motion filed last week by the Upper Midwest Law Center on behalf of multiple Minnesota churches seeking to suspend enforcement of Walz’s shutdown of religious services, as well as threats by President Donald Trump to “override” governors if they refused to follow federal guidance on labeling places of worship “essential.”
Walz’s reopening comes with a number of caveats, though, including only allowing 25% of maximum occupancy, with a maximum limit of 250 people no matter if the service is performed indoors or outdoors. Places of worship, which includes funeral homes, wedding and funeral venues, and other places that offer planned services, must have a preparedness plan that includes cleaning procedures and procedures for following social distancing guidelines. There are also strong recommendations to wear masks to services and avoid group singing.
Some Fergus Falls churches are looking to reopen following the news, including Bethel Lutheran Church and Life Church Fergus Falls. “We are planning to, with lots of different plans in place. Things will look different than they did before, lots of precautions and cleaning,” said Kate Haus, director of operations for Bethel Lutheran.
Life Church will be opening on Sunday, May 31 with its 10 a.m. service. “The decision was just made this morning,” Shelly Rostad said on Tuesday. Although they’re required to stay at or below 25% of maximum occupancy, the church is still working out what that will look like. “As far as I know we’re not going to limit anyone,” Rostad said.
Meanwhile, Federated Church and First Lutheran Church of Fergus Falls will remain closed for now. “Our worship will still be online for the month of June,” said Ada Erlandson, administrative assistant at Federated Church. “This was just a decision by our deacons and elders board after considering. That’s just where it’s at for now.”
First Lutheran Church will have a meeting on Wednesday, May 27, to determine what the church will do moving forward, but it is staying closed for now. “As of right now we’re not planning on opening, we’re just going to keep doing the online stuff,” said Calie Anderson, administrative assistant and youth director for First Lutheran Church.
Despite the changes, the Upper Midwest Law Center said on Tuesday that they will continue to go forward with their lawsuit.
Coronavirus has not reached peak in Minnesota yet, with an April model from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health showing that the state might not peak until mid-July. Last week, Minnesota saw a jump of almost 1,000 positive cases in one day on May 18 and it’s deadliest day on May 22 with 33 COVID-19-related deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.