Pastor Craig Palach has served the congregation of Faith Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls for 25 years and even picked up extra duties in January as Faith Lutheran and Immanuel Lutheran became a dual parish. Palach’s final day as a fulltime minister was June 30.
In recognition of his service and dedication, the parishes will be celebrating Palach Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church (22083 County Highway 10) around 11:30 a.m. after normal church service.
Originally from Michigan, Palach was born and raised in a farming community. He went to school for educational administration, graduating with a bachelor’s degree, and was involved in both teaching and agriculture before feeling a call to ministry in 1991.
He attended seminary at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, graduating in 1995. At that time, the Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod — assigned him to serve at a church in a town in Minnesota; Faith Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
“It’s been a blessing to serve the congregation, to get to know the members on a personal basis,” Palach said in an interview with the Daily Journal in 2015.
Palach has also meant a lot to members of the congregation.
“He is probably one of the smartest guys I ever met,” Kurt Nygaard, chair of the Board of Elders for Faith Lutheran Church. “He can do a 15-minute sermon with no notes. He is a very intelligent guy and cared deeply about his congregation.”
During the recognition, refreshments and dessert will be served.
Although he will not be leading a congregation each Sunday, Palach will continue to serve as a retired pastor in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.