The deadline to enter the annual Congressional Art Competition is Monday, May 3 at 5 p.m., Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach (MN-7) announced. High school students from across Minnesota's 7th Congressional District are invited to participate.
Since 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the Congressional Institute’s annual Congressional Art Competition, a nationwide high school art competition that recognizes and encourages artistic talent across the district and nation.
The competition is open to all public, private, charter, and homeschool students in grades 9-12. Winning submissions from each congressional district will be displayed for one year in the tunnel from the U.S. Capitol to the Cannon House Office Building, where they will be viewed by thousands of visitors, tourists, and distinguished members of Congress. The winners will also be highlighted on Congresswoman Fischbach’s social media channels.
Additional guidelines and submission instructions are available at fischbach.house.gov/services/congressional-art-competition. Artwork must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021.
