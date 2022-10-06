The Otter Tail County and Central Minnesota Manufacturers Association is launching an expanded online tool to connect schools and employers for youth workforce development. The initiative, referred to as the K12 Navigator, is an online directory that allows employers of all industries and sizes to engage with schools and students interested in exploring careers within the career fields that they offer. The tool will also allow schools and students to connect with employers that are excited to build the future workforce and offer activities for students to do work-based learning.



