The Otter Tail County and Central Minnesota Manufacturers Association is launching an expanded online tool to connect schools and employers for youth workforce development. The initiative, referred to as the K12 Navigator, is an online directory that allows employers of all industries and sizes to engage with schools and students interested in exploring careers within the career fields that they offer. The tool will also allow schools and students to connect with employers that are excited to build the future workforce and offer activities for students to do work-based learning.
The expansion of the K12 Navigator includes the addition of all industry types and the ability to search based on the Minnesota Department of Education’s career wheel. Several school districts in OTC use the MDE career wheel for student career interest assessments.
OTC was awarded a Youth Skills Training Grant from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry to fund the expansion project and further the county’s Youth Workforce Navigation Program. The county is partnering with Amy Johnson of Cardinal Consulting Solutions to be the program manager: “The program will build the future workforce of OTC and bridge relationships between schools and businesses. We needed a technology tool to create sustainability for this program and were impressed with the simplicity and functionality that makes the K12 Navigator such a powerful tool. We also knew the CMMA spirit of collaboration would make them the ideal partner.”
Les Engel is the CMMA president, a manufacturing trade association that serves manufacturing, distribution and supplier, professional service and K-12 education members: “The K12 Navigator was a sleeping project for many years – we started to work on it the first time in 2009 but hit some snags. We finally got it funded and off the ground in 2020. We started the K12 Navigator with only manufacturers, but it was only natural that the next step was to expand it to include all industries. We are happy to partner with OTC and get this valuable tool in the hands of more educators, students and parents.”
OTC and CMMA encourage employers of all sizes and industries to register their company on the K12 Navigator tool to engage the future workforce. To register, go to www.k12navigator.org. More information about the K12 Navigator and the Youth Workforce Navigation Program can be shared by contacting Amy Johnson at ajohnson@ccsworkforce.com.
