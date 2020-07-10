Two new marked headstones have been laid at the Fergus Falls Poor Farm Cemetery by caretakers Bob Riepe and Vern Barker. The headstones were for the graves of Ole Olson Roise and Adam Jelmo, two brothers who lived at the Poor Farm and passed in 1889. In attendance were Jelmo’s great-great-granddaughter, Lori Hedin, and her husband Mark, who drove in from Ramsey for the occasion.
Although the Poor Farm Cemetery was a known place, it’s location was forgotten until Riepe rediscovered it about seven years ago. With Barker’s help, they worked on revitalizing the cemetery by planting shrubs around the perimeter, mowing the lawn, planting flowers and putting up signage. They’ve also done extensive research into the names of those who were buried, a list of which is posted at the cemetery along with the plot number.
This was the first time Lori, who was born in Bloomington, has returned to Fergus Falls since she found Jelmo’s grave. “I was up here researching … about five years ago, I was doing research for Adam, trying to figure out where he was buried, and Bob happened to be at the Historical Society, and I think (he) heard me talking about Adam Jelmo. That name was on the list and (he) caught my attention, and then at the point he goes, ‘I’ll show you where it is,’” she says. At that time, the graveyard still didn’t have the perimeter marked out or any gravestones in place. When she heard that they were going to start marking the graves and putting the names on the stones, she expressed her desire to be present when they put down Jelmo’s. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has somewhat slowed the installation of engraved stones, Barker said he’d be able to put down at least two since they were finished and Lori was interested in being present for it.
“It was awesome, when you’re doing genealogy, you kind of don’t know where to look, and you suddenly find it, it’s just a moment of revelation, it’s nice, it’s very nice,” she says. “It’s nice he has some name recognition now, because we have nothing, no photos or anything.”
Adam Jelmo immigrated to the United States from Norway with his wife and five children. They settled in Moland Township in Clay County where Jelmo worked as a tenant farmer.
“Then Britta (his wife) died about two to three years later, I don’t know the exact date off the top of my head, and that was still in Moland, and then he continued trying to raise the kids and then he lost the farm, and thus ended up moving up here,” Lori says.
His two oldest children were in their 20s by then and were able to move away, with his eldest daughter taking the two youngest children.
“He may have moved up here because his older brother (Ole was in Fergus Falls), that’s by, what I’m finding, the suggestion. A lot of, when you read about Norwegian history and when they came over, a lot of them tried to stay together, the families,” Lori says.
The Poor Farm Cemetery is located beside the State Hospital Cemetery, accessible from a path behind the Veterans Home and on the opposite side of a cattle grazing field. Before Riepe found the location, it was overgrown and marked by a single granite stone that identified it. Today there are 150 stones marking the gravesites with a total of 176 graves. Riepe and Barker hope more people like Lori are able to find relatives buried there, and get some closure and connection in having a place to visit them or see their final resting place.
