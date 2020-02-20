In conjunction with the Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club’s 100th anniversary, a new rotating display in the Otter Tail County Historical Society’s Dunlap Room features group and individual Conservation Organization Awards curated by Ruth Rondeau.
The exhibit reflects the many achievements made in the area of conservation in Otter Tail County through awards given out by nine state, federal and local conservation organizations. Dating from the 1980s to 2019, the awards were given to individuals and groups in recognition of their hard work in the preservation of wildlife habitat and restoration.
The display runs through March 20. For more information contact OTCHS at 218-736-6038 or on Facebook.
