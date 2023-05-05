ON THE JOB

From left to right: realty specialist Blair Mace, supervisory realty specialist Luke Anderson, OTC Pheasants Forever chapter president Jake Nelson and realty specialist Blake Knisley.

 SUBMITTED | USFWS

The Fergus Falls Wetlands Acquisition Office has been awarded the 2023 Pheasants Forever Longtail Award.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?