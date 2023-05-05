The Fergus Falls Wetlands Acquisition Office has been awarded the 2023 Pheasants Forever Longtail Award.
According to a release from the organization, the Otter Tail County Pheasants Forever Chapter announced recently that the acquisition team, who support OTC and lands throughout the state received the award in recognition of their long-term conservation efforts of and how they exemplify habitat conservation that benefits wildlife and people. The Longtail Award recognizes individuals or partners who have been key in promoting or carrying out the chapter's mission.
The waterfowl production areas acquired by the Fergus Falls-based team on behalf of the Midwest Region Realty Program become part of the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Since 2018, the Fergus Falls Wetlands Acquisition Office has acquired more than 32,000 acres of wildlife habitat including nearly 10,000 acres of waterfowl production areas.
Fergus Falls Wetland Management District said the primary source of funding used by the Fergus Falls Wetlands Acquisition Office to acquire new conservation lands in Minnesota is the Migratory Bird Conservation Stamp, more commonly known as the Duck Stamp.
These lands offer extensive wetland and grassland habitat conservation benefits, as well as opportunities for public recreation including hunting and bird watching.
Nationally, the first waterfowl production areas were created by an amendment to the Federal Duck Stamp Act, which created the Small Wetlands Acquisition Program.
Project leader Neil Powers said scientists realized that these copious small pockets of habitat were vital to breeding waterfowl.
“This amendment gave the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service permission to purchase small wetlands and uplands for breeding waterfowl and for hunting to create waterfowl production areas. The acquired wetlands and waterfowl production areas formed the core of the wetland management districts which were first established in the early 1960s,” said Powers in the release.
According to their website: "The Otter Tail County chapter of Pheasants Forever is a nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to the protection and enhancement of pheasants and other upland bird populations in North America and the only national organization with a model of chapters keeping 100% of the funds they raise. While belonging to a larger national organization that has a voice on federal and state conservation policies, chapters are tasked with finding projects for their funds. The OTC chapter takes full advantage of this model using funds raised for projects locally as well as other areas in the state of Minnesota.”