The United Prairie Foundation works hard in its efforts towards conservation. Endeavors for conservation are important for wildlife and for sustainability purposes.
The UPF is under the Fergus Falls Wetland District, which is also governed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The district covers five counties: Otter Tail, Wilken, Wadena, Grant and Douglas. They received the fourth annual Conservation Partner of the Year award. In order to receive this award, the foundation was required to take crucial endeavors to ensure preservation of the environment. In a press release Niel Powers, district manager stated, “We are shining the spotlight on UPF for its steadfast participation in conservation efforts in 2022 while also cultivating positive relationships with our partners.”
In 2012, the Fergus Falls Wetland District partnered with the UPF for conservation. Since then, they were diligent in their efforts to rid the land of invasive species in 12 waterfowl areas. The total acreage of this was 2,130. Maintenance worker Brandon Peterson stated, “In addition, John DeVries has worked with the Fergus Falls district staff to determine the most effective and efficient ways of adding plant diversity to monoculture strands of warm season grasses on Townsend and Ridgeway Waterfowl Production Areas.”
In Busko and Knollwood Waterfowl Production areas, DeVries is attempting to expand the plant diversity as well. This will help the land sustain an assorted array of “pollinators, grassland nesting birds and other wildlife species.” The Fergus Wetland District also has a seed harvesting program which the UPF devotes many hours to help. A press release commented, “Over the years, UPF has assisted in harvesting around 35,000 pounds of seed in partnership with Fergus Falls district staff.” The seed production is crucial for preserving habitats in the varied wildlife areas.
Some of the animals that are at the wetlands are ground squirrels, geese, shrews, frogs, foxes and coyotes. Ground squirrels for example are hibernators in the winter and burn off the fat that they have from their summer feasts. Land frogs, the spring peeper in particular, burrow deep underground in crevices where their lungs and hearts stop, however they do not perish. The copious amount of glucose protects them from freezing. When the winter begins to release its icy grip, the vital organs of the frog revive in the thaw. In addition to frogs, the Chickadee has adaptations for the winter too. The bird has to make sure it stays warm during the freezing temperatures. In order to accomplish this, it buries its head beneath the feathers to prevent heat loss. The Chickadee loses most of its heat from its beak and its eyes. It also must find greater shelter during the cold nights so that it doesn’t freeze.
This award aptly recognizes the tenacious efforts and great lengths that the UPF has gone to in order preserve wildlife and conserve the environment. The animals that dwell in prairie and the surrounding community can only benefit from their continuing achievements.