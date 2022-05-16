The Fergus Falls City Council met on May 16 and started the process of determining what the next steps will be after council members learned that due to rising project and material costs, the original plans for Phase II of the Downtown Riverfront Project would have to be scrapped because of a projected $3 million gap in funding.
City Administrator Andrew Bremseth detailed what Bolton and Menk came back with after the Committee of the Whole meeting on May 11.
“After our robust discussion last Wednesday, the project management team has had the opportunity to discuss the downtown project further, since that time we’ve been able to build funding sources and with a couple of different scenarios. The first two will look familiar to you. I focus a little bit on the fourth option which, as we discussed with the project management team, feels like a compromise option. It’s an option that allows the city council to bid out this project having a fairly basic base bid with a lot of alternates which would give kind of of an a la carte style option for the council to consider so they could craft that could fit what budget necessary and whatever project they feel is most beneficial for the community,” said Bremseth.
Four options were presented by Kent Louwagie with Bolton and Menk. The proposed options included:
Option 1: Award the bid and proceed with Phase II as designed.
The City can award the contract to Comstock, the only bidder. Their base bid was $4,990,734. Further discussion on the add alternates would be necessary prior to award. Total estimated project costs for the base bid are approximately $6,562,000.
Option 2: Reduce scope to trail only and rebid.
Construct the trail, railing and retaining wall along the riverbank, from Court Street to the proposed bridge location. The design for the remainder of the site features can be “shelved” and rebid as a separate package at a future date. Total estimated project costs are approximately $1,538,000. This total does not include lighting along the trail nor parking lot improvements. If the parking lot were completely reconstructed as designed and the lighting improvements were included, total estimated project costs increase by about $800,000 for a total estimated project cost of approximately $2,338,000.
Option 3: Reduce the trail width, construct the remainder of Phase II as designed.
This option is very similar to Option 1. The multi-use trail along the riverbank also functions as an ADA accessible route to the lower level of the river water feature. If that water feature remains in the project, the trail cannot be eliminated entirely. The trail could be narrowed from 14-feet to 10-feet wide, and shortened slightly, reducing the total estimated project costs by $40,000. Total estimated project costs for this option are approximately $6,522,000.
Option 4: Reduced scope splash pad with site features.
This option would reduce the scope of the splash pad and some of the site amenities and could potentially provide the majority of the desired project features at lower cost than the as-bid project. Bolton and Menk stated that this option would require some redesign.
Bolton and Menk stated in their memo to council that none of the options presented would include the cost of the previously proposed pedestrian bridge in any of the totals. The total estimated project cost for a basic prefabricated bridge and associated site work is $857,000.
In a different tone than usual for Council member Anthony Hicks, he stated that he felt the city could pull together well in a crisis and find the needed funds to finish the project and not walk away leaving it half done.
Council member Tom Rufer remarked, “It doesn’t happen very often, but I completely agree with council member Hicks. We started this project and the costs got out of control and there’s nothing we can do about that, but that doesn’t mean we have to throw up our hands and quit. Fergus Falls can have nice things. We can make our city a better place. It’s OK to spend to make better investments in our future,” said Rufer.
The council voted for a resolution to go forward with the design and authorization for Option 4, without making any decisions at this point, which would then allow Bolton and Menk to come back with new bids in hand by July.
Any construction, if approved by council, would most likely take place with a completion date sometime in 2023.
In authorizing that resolution, another one was introduced and approved by council rejecting the bid that was received on Apr. 27, to then revise the bidding documents and seek new bids for the remainder of the project.