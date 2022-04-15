The Fergus Falls City Council, on Mar. 13, at the Committee of the Whole meeting discussed changing city code and making operators seek a conditional use permit for any future halfway houses or other facilities that would house five or more unrelated individuals that were receiving services.
City planner, Karin Flom, detailed to council members how last year there was a community organization called the Welcome House that was looking to purchase a single family home in a residential zoned district within the city, and how the non-profit organization was looking to operate transitional housing for pregnant women.
Flom said the issue was that they were looking at having more than five unrelated people living together in a dwelling. Representatives of Welcome House came to the planning commission to discuss their proposed use. After a few meetings, the commission looked at some possible zoning code revisions. Eventually a sub-committee was formed and recommended changing the language in zoning code to allow organizations, like Welcome House, to seek a conditional use permit for a project of that scope.
Flom further clarified that the revised recommendations for transitional housing would affect three different sections of the zoning code.
The section revisions would be a basic definition of transitional housing, the second would be allowing it as a condition in a residential or industrial zone (or any business zone as long as it would be located on a second floor or above) and certain conditions would be detailed that would have to be met in order to qualify for a conditional use permit. The final revision would be the creation and availability off street parking spaces.
Flom shared that the organization later changed direction, but the planning commission identified this housing type as a community need and wanted to explore how to allow for something like it in the zoning code for future ventures.
Councilman Anthony Hicks asked if it would affect a place like the Matthew House, to which Flom stated that it would not, unless they expanded their facilities.
Chief of public safety, Kile Bergren, then addressed the council saying that he recommended excluding any R-1 zones, (R-1, one-family residence district) from any transitional housing, as well as R-2 being exempt because of past issues with other entities coming into the community and running transitional housing services.
“When we talk about transitional housing, I would think more along the lines of a halfway house. Some people have asked, is it a group home? What is it? I would think along the lines of historically along the lines of a halfway house. We’ve had issues with the Department of Corrections for example, that ran a transitional housing (facility), with a lot of issues in the neighborhood that kind of snuck in under a rental property. We had some other issues over the years as well,” said Bergren.
Bergren also apologized for not bringing the issues up earlier with the sub-committee, but stressed that the issues he referenced did not affect group homes, but halfway houses where there is not on-site staffing.
A motion was approved to send the issue back to the planning commission for suggested revisions and clarifications, which would be presented to the city council at a late date.