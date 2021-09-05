School is back in session and temperatures are slowly dipping, which means it’s time to get out your cardigans, sweaters and boots. Fall fashion is in full swing. But before you hit the retail shops to stock up on the season’s new trends or add that hip new item to your online shopping cart, consider how your purchase can affect the environment. Seventy-three percent of clothes end up in landfills. Additionally, massive amounts of water are wasted in order to manufacture fast fashion, with over 1,300 gallons of water used to produce a single pair of jeans. Those are big numbers that may seem difficult to tackle. But, simply buying your items consigned this fall can make a big difference.
Opened in the summer of 2015, Cora’s Closet has offered consigned women’s clothing to the Fergus Falls community for six years. Located in downtown Fergus Falls in Riverfront Square, the shop provides a fashionable solution for reducing clothing waste. Recently expanded, Cora’s Closet offers everything from vintage to new trends, jeans to dresses, for every shape and size. Owner Dawn Saxton operates the store. Working previously as a social worker, Saxton was searching for more flexibility in her work life. Having loved consignment shopping since she was a teenager, she decided to open her shop.
“I was a little bit worried when I first opened,” says Saxton, “how will I get enough stuff?”
She quickly realized stocking merchandise would be no problem at all.
“I have over 2,000 consignors,” she says.
When discussing what attracted her to consignment, Dawn says, “I think it’s three things; thinking of the environment, the idea that it’s economical and people can get a really good deal, and finding some unique things.”
When walking into Cora’s Closet, one can expect an excellent variety of varying sizes and styles.
“I think it’s important to have all sizes from extra small up to plus sizes, in all categories,” says Saxton.
She says she also likes to have styles that appeal to teenage, middle-age and older customers.
When it comes to fall fashion, light jackets, denim jackets, cardigans, light sweaters, flannel and boots are all in stock at Cora’s Closet.
“People are ready for fall,” says Dawn.
According to her distressed jeans, high-waisted pants, and cropped tops are all big trends this season.
“I would say ‘80s and ‘90s fashion is also coming back,” she says.
Some nonfashion-related trends Dawn is noticing are a heightened interest in environmentally friendly fashion as well as a resurgence of businesses returning to downtown Fergus Falls.
“It was a good time to get into this business,” she says.
She is excited for the development along the river and looks forward to participating in Late ‘Til 8 again next summer.
“I’ve met so many wonderful people in Fergus Falls,” says Dawn.
She loves assisting customers, hoping to help them find exactly what they’re looking for. Cora’s Closet is a great option for those interested in updating their wardrobe this fall in an eco-conscious and affordable way. Customers can also expect some back-to-school sales this September. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
