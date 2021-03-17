A construction start date for Hoot Lake Solar has not been determined according to Stephanie Hoff, director of Otter Tail Power public relations.
The construction start is dependent on annexation of the project area into city limits, followed by a conditional-use permit. Though Otter Tail Power originally hoped it could begin construction this year, it’s more likely to be spring 2022.
Hoff said Otter Tail Power estimates the project will cost approximately $60 million.
“We’ll operate the Hoot Lake plant through May 31, 2020,” Hoff said. “After the plant’s retirement, the hydro facility and related structures will remain active, and we’ll continue to use some of our office buildings and the training grounds at that location. We’ll use the existing substation to connect electricity produced for our customers by Hoot Lake Solar to the energy grid.”
The Merricourt Wind Energy Center, a 150-megawatt (MW) wind generation facility, will provide customers’ energy needs after the Hoot Lake plant retires. Astoria Station, a 245-MW natural-gas combustion turbine, will complement Merricourt’s wind energy.
Hoot Lake Solar is being designed as a 49.9-MW facility employing approximately 150,000 solar panels. The facility will be built on 355 acres of land owned by Otter Tail Power on the east side of Fergus Falls.
