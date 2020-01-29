Building permits in the city of Fergus Falls rebounded dramatically in 2019 according to figures recently released by Jason Schuetzle of the building department.
From a 2018 building season that saw only $10,151,879 in building permits issued the 2019 building year zoomed to “a very productive” $25,306,700 for commercial, residential and state jurisdictional permits.
Did Schuetzle and his department see the jump in 2019 building coming?
“Yes, because we work months, sometimes years in advance to prepare for projects and developments to take shape,” Schuetzle said. “Although, not all projects get off the ground, I do have knowledge of what is proposed for the next couple of years with large scale projects and new housing.”
The commercial permits breakdown for 2019 saw $6,407,685 in new building growth generated as opposed to a paltry $321,432 in 2018. Remodeling work in commercial structures climbed from $4,769,546 in 2018 to $8,957,563 in 2019.
The total number of residential permits in 2019 generated $5,795,452 an increase of $734,549 over 2018.
The 2019 building season even eclipsed 2017 when the city saw $23,975,987 generated.
“The extended building season of 2019 was due to mild temperatures and smaller amounts of snow, combined with larger building projects,” Schuetzle said. “A skilled worker shortage pushed completion of the 2017 projects into the 2018 building season, where we had a wet spring, thus delaying the startup of new projects in 2018.”
State jurisdictional permits were new to the mix in 2019 and generated $4,146,000 in remodeling dollars.
“These are projects that the state of Minnesota has full control of,” Schuetzle said. “Some examples are schools, hospitals and other state-licensed facilities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.