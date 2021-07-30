The Otter Tail County highway maintenance crew had a problem: When installing chip-seal markers — the little yellow markers that show the center line until the road is striped — county workers spent time getting on and off the tailgate of the truck, walking down the road, and bending over to place each marker.
County staff needed a more efficient installation tool that allowed one person to drive the pickup truck while another person in the back installed the chip-seal markers without getting off the tailgate. The drive for efficiency led to the creation of a chip-seal marker installation tool.
According to the assistant maintenance supervisor, Stephen Goerdt, the tool took about one hour to fabricate and cost less than $20 in materials. Chip-seal markers will now be installed with the assistance of vehicles. The solution will double the speed of the installation with the same number of workers.
Each year, the Minnesota Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) calls for submissions to the “Minnesota Build a Better Mousetrap Competition” which “highlights innovative solutions to everyday problems and issues that local and tribal transportation workers encounter.” Otter Tail County submitted the chip-seal installation tool and was named the 2021 runner-up in the competition.
“We are proud of the maintenance crew for their continual innovations to problem solve,” said Cristi Field, maintenance supervisor. “The chip-seal marker will increase our efficiency at a very low cost.”
This was the second time the Otter Tail County Highway Department earned this award. In 2018, the department staff was awarded first place for their “Otter Plow Cushion,” a device that absorbs the shock of rough roads on the plow assembly and lift chains, improving ride quality and reducing the failure of the plow lift chains and parts.
“I am very proud of our highway maintenance folks. They have finished high in this competition for the second time,” said county engineer, Charles Grotte. “They keep looking for ways to improve how their work gets done and following through.”
