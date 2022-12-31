Mary Weaver, of Fergus Falls, was recently elected to serve as director at large on the 2023 Board of Directors of the ASWB, the nonprofit association of social work regulatory bodies in the U.S. and various other territories.
Social work can be understood as a practice-based professional calling that promotes and nurtures social change, development, cohesion and the empowerment of people and communities; the practice involves the study and understanding of human development and behavior, and focuses heavily on the relationships between social, economic and cultural institutions.
Notable issues that social workers regularly encounter include civil rights, unemployment insurance, disability pay, reduced mental health stigma and child abuse and neglect prevention, to name a few.
Weaver has served as a public member on the Minnesota Board of Social Work since 2014 and is currently serving her third term. She was appointed by then Governor Mark Dayton. Weaver holds a bachelor’s degree in human services management brings valuable past experience to the new role from several noble organizations; Weaver has worked for Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota, an organization that promotes programs and resources informed by science that enable kids, families and entire communities to thrive and also for the Minnesota Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, now known as Proof Alliance, an entity with the goal of delivering awareness and education to pregnant individuals, along with hands-on hope to those living with FASD since 1998.
Nearly a lifelong resident of Otter Tail County, Weaver grew up on Pickerel Lake and currently resides in Fergus Falls with her husband Michael and six children.
"I have been a longtime advocate for children and families, as my interest began quite early as I am an adoptee," Weaver explained. "My husband and I were foster parents as well as adoptive parents and the desire to strengthen families grew. Currently, I am a guardian ad litem for the 7th Judicial District and serve families in Otter Tail, Becker, Todd and Wadena counties."
Through her involvement with the Minnesota BOSW, Weaver learned more about the role of a regulator through trainings with the Association of Social Work Boards.
"Public protection is key," Weaver emphasized. "Working in the child protection area, I’ve seen the disconnect in understanding between social workers and the public. Expectations, definitions and communication are areas that demand attention."
“We are pleased to have Mary serving on our Board of Directors,” said ASWB CEO Stacey Hardy-Chandler, Ph.D., J.D., LCSW. “As a public member, she offers a valuable perspective on the social work profession that will be an asset as we keep our public protection mission in focus.”
"I am excited to serve on the board, especially during this time of growth and reflection for ASWB," Weaver said. "It is an honor and privilege to represent the public on such an impactful level."
The ASWB is the nonprofit association of social work regulatory bodies in the U.S. and Canada, with members including 50 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S. territories of Guam and the Virgin Islands, the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and all 10 Canadian provinces. ASWB’s stated mission is to “… provide support and services to the social work regulatory community to advance safe, competent, and ethical practices to support public protection.” More information on the organization can be found at the following: aswb.org.
