Mary Weaver, of Fergus Falls, was recently elected to serve as director at large on the 2023 Board of Directors of the ASWB, the nonprofit association of social work regulatory bodies in the U.S. and various other territories.

Social work can be understood as a practice-based professional calling that promotes and nurtures social change, development, cohesion and the empowerment of people and communities; the practice involves the study and understanding of human development and behavior, and focuses heavily on the relationships between social, economic and cultural institutions.



