The Viking Cafe opened up indoor dining to customers last month as Gov. Tim Walz has allowed restaurants to open at 50% or less capacity with appropriate social distancing, and owner Pat Shol has been doing his best to ensure the safety of his staff and customers. “Everything you do is totally different, the entire world is different, so 50% capacity and some more policies (are) put into place, so business is not like it was before,” he says. “For the safety of our employees and ourselves and our customers, we’re making it work and that’s all we can do right since opening up although Shol believes people are slowly becoming more confident and comfortable with going out.
“It has a lot to do with customer confidence, there’s a lot of people who are afraid to leave their homes and there are some that are afraid to go into a store, so it’s based on consumer confidence and how comfortable they are,” he says. “I think everybody is becoming more comfortable with their own routine and, as they do, it may occur to them to try The Viking Cafe, we’re doing everything we can to make sure everybody’s safe and socially distant and still serving good food.”
Only every other booth is being used, with both sides of the aisles staggered so two booths are not open beside each other.
“So right now it’s less than 50% capacity actually because of the way the booth spacing is, and then the same thing at the counter, it’s staggered,” Shol says. “If you’re here for a meal, you dine in and you’re here for 30 minutes, we’ve got it down to our server (being) at your table for about a minute and 30 seconds, that’s all the exposure. So we’ve got it down to a pretty reasonable socially distant and minimal time without affecting the actual service.”
The hours and menu have also been adjusted to accommodate these new changes. The Viking Cafe is currently open weekdays 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weekends 7 a.m. until noon.
“With reduced traffic and some reduced staffing, we had to maximize and make sure that when we are open we are as busy as possible, otherwise it’s a losing battle,” Shol says. Both breakfast and dinner are also being served all day.
“Our menu is essentially the same, nothing much has changed, our daily specials are a soup special and a salad special right now everyday. You can get our dinner grill items or breakfast items any open hours, so whether you come at 6 a.m. or at 1 in the afternoon you can still get an omelet or pancakes or a burger and fries.”
Purchased by the Shol family in 1967, The Viking Cafe has been a staple of downtown Fergus Falls for more than half a century. They offer a variety of breakfast and dinner foods including pancakes, hash browns, roast pork and dressing, grilled ham with pineapple and more.
