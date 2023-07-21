Pebble Lake Trike Sales featuring Rewaco Trikes is coming to Fergus Falls.
The new business owner, Dale Formo, says he’s working on getting the showroom and office ready presently and should be running soon.
“I’ve always been a cycle enthusiast and I’ve liked trikes, they are easier to ride and they are a lot safer,” said Formo.
Formo said they are completely handicap accessible, get great mileage, well lit up for visibility on the road and generally overall safer than most cycles.
The company Rewaco Spezialfahrzeug GmbH was founded in 1990 by Harald Schmitz and Andreas Hauri. Rewaco presented its first trike in January 1991 that came with a 53 hp VW Beetle engine. Since 2017 the company has focused exclusively on classic trikes with modern components such as ABS, automatic transmission, cruise control and up to 177 hp. According to sales estimates from the company around 60% of the trikes are sold in Germany, and exports go as far as Australia, the People's Republic of China, Japan, South Africa, the United States and Canada.
“I rode one and I liked it, so I figured if I liked it they’re would be more that would enjoy it too," mentioned Formo
Formo said the business will be located nearby Pebble Lake Auto. The business address will be 3106 South Pebble Lake Road.
The trikes are not a motorcycle conversion, it’s an actual trike. The Rewaco brand is imported from Germany, says Formo.
“They’ve been building these for over thirty years and have only been available when they started selling them roughly ten to fifteen years ago in the United States. It’s just a good safe ride. You’ve got a stereo, anti-lock brakes, heated seats, a back-up camera, back-up sensors with four cylinder automatic transmission,” said Formo.
Even people with disabilities can have one modified.
“You can be paralyzed from the waist down and still ride them. You can get hand controls for brakes for the throttle. People with disabilities will find them very accessible,” said Formo.
The trikes come in a variety of different colors and fender styles too. The trikes even have storage compartments.
Formo is excited to be the exclusive dealer for these unique trikes in Fergus Falls.
