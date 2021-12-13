Though the holidays are usually a time of joy and celebration, for some people they can bring out very different emotions, including depression and stress.
In my experience, holiday blues can have many causes, including fatigue, unrealistic expectations or loneliness. These are normal parts of the season and can be compounded by other common factors like:
Financial strain and budgeting for gifts.
Stress about work.
Balancing social commitments.
Tension between family members.
Sadness, loneliness or grief.
These stressors may cause people to become depressed, have headaches, drink too much alcohol, overeat or have trouble sleeping. To help people struggling with any of these issues, the American Psychological Association offers these tips:
Have reasonable expectations. Unreasonable expectations for the season can lead to disappointment if your holiday dreams don't come true. This year, instead of buying into the holiday hype, expect things to be both enjoyable and hectic — and know that you can't control it all. Avoid the “musts” and “shoulds” and focus on things you can control, like your expectations and your attitude.
Plan around stress. If you know that certain people or situations tend to stress you out, it's OK to avoid them. You don't have to grit your teeth and fake it, and you don't have to make a scene, either. Instead, focus on planning things that you find fun and relaxing with people you want to spend time with.
Focus on what's really important. Keep sight of why you're celebrating in the first place. If you can't afford fancy gifts or gourmet meals, that's OK. Help kids keep perspective too. Let them know what to expect in terms of gifts and activities, and help them shift their focus to what's truly valuable. Consider volunteering at a local charity to help reinforce that message.
Take care of yourself. Good physical health can help you have energy when you need it. Start by eating well. It's OK to indulge in small servings of special foods, but don't use the holidays as an excuse to binge. Also, try to get some exercise every day —i t's a great stress-buster. And make sure to get enough sleep.
Share the burden. Accept help from friends and family when you have taken on too many tasks. If you're feeling stressed, talk about it with people who care about you. The holidays are a great time to strengthen relationships with those you're closest to.
When you're busy with seasonal tasks you may not even notice that you feel stressed until you're overwhelmed. Be alert to the possible signs of too much stress which include:
Getting headaches.
Drinking excessively.
Changes in eating.
Having trouble sleeping.
Feeling angry, irritable or easily frustrated.
Feeling overwhelmed or burned out.
Having problems concentrating or remembering things.
Feeling nervous or anxious.
Too much stress isn't good for your body, so it's important to pay attention to these signs. If you have coping strategies that are good for you, now's the time to use them. But be wary of unhealthful responses, such as drinking too much alcohol or overeating, and try to replace them with healthier ones like taking a walk or calling a trusted friend.
If you're still feeling overwhelmed, talk with a mental health professional or your primary care provider. Don’t let stress or depression ruin your holidays or make them something you dread. Being mindful and proactive about how you’re feeling and taking appropriate action can help you find peace and joy during the holidays.