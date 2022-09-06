Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in Minnesota and 10th nationally. In 2017 alone, 783 Minnesotans died by suicide and the rates are increasing; from 1999 to 2017, suicide deaths rose from nine per 100,000 people to 13.8, marking an uptick of 53 percent.
Lorrie Carlson, of Fergus Falls, lost her daughter Elisha to suicide April 8, 2014. She has been harnessing her grief to help others in unique and impactful ways ever since: “Since that time, I have prayed for a way to honor her memory. Now I believe I have found what I have been searching for.”
Carlson discovered that her daughter had been saving nearly all the cards that she had sent her throughout her 25-year struggle with mental illness: “In my personal experience, I found it challenging to find the right card – a get-well card can seem inappropriate and encouragement suicidecards don’t always convey the right message.”
The search for the right way to express love and support drew Carlson to the work of Dr. Jerome Motto, a leading psychiatrist who discovered the power of non-demanding “caring letters” in suicide prevention. Through his research, he found that sending a card or letter expressing genuine care to discharged patients who had previously attempted suicide reduced the rate of recurrence by half.
Carlson’s mission is to spread the message of H.O.P.E., an acronym for “Hold On, Pain Ends.” In her quest to share these words and feelings she discovered the artwork of Marva Sheriff of Credo Designs. Sheriff’s work spoke to Carlson and aligned with her goals. The resulting cards can be viewed at glimmersofhope22.com.
“There is power in a written card that can be saved, read again and cherished,” Carlson says. “Imagine, if your message of caring compassion and hope to someone reading these cards would save just one life, my hopes and dreams would be fulfilled.”
If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help. The following are contact details from the Minnesota Office of Ombudsman for Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Suicide Prevention Resource List: suicidepreventionlifeline.org, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 / TTY: 1-800-799-4889, Crisis Text line: Text: MN to 741741.
