Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce Cora's Closet, located at 221 West Lincoln Avenue, is set to transition under new ownership on Oct. 1. Cora’s Closet, an upscale consignment boutique that has been a frequented establishment for over eight years, will operate under a new name, Cora’s Closet and Home. Though the name will change, it will still remain an upscale consignment boutique, adding home decor to its inventory. New owner, Nancy Porzio, has started working with Dawn Saxton, Cora’s Closet founder and current owner, on the transition. The boutique will remain open during the transition.
Saxton has built the boutique into the success it is today, operating the business with over 2,000 consignors to date. After eight years of hard work and dedication to the business, Saxton says it’s time to retire and let someone else with the passion and drive continue Cora’s Closet with as much dedication as she has put into it.
Saxton said, “ I have enjoyed being part of the Fergus Falls downtown community over the past eight years. I have met so many amazing people and have appreciated the support I have received from my downtown ‘neighbors’ - business owners, the Chamber of Commerce, Greater Fergus Falls, and the City of Fergus Falls!”
New owner Porzio moved to Fergus Falls a year ago after retiring with 45 years of experience in working with small businesses. Work and recreation brought her to Fergus Falls many times over the years and remembered the beauty and hospitality of the city and its residents.
Porzio said, “I am following my dream by becoming the owner of Cora's Closet and Home. Entrepreneurship is in my blood and shopping is my passion; blending the two while working downtown with shoppers and consignors sealed the deal for me. Dawn has created a shopper's paradise and I plan to continue her traditions.”
Both Saxton and Porzio worked through GFF”s Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one coaching to assist with the business transfer. If you’re interested in starting, expanding or selling/transferring a business, GFF provides technical assistance and resources to assist from start to finish. Learn more at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
Join the two for a meet and greet at Cora’s Closet on Aug. 24 from 5-8 p.m. during downtown’s Late Til 8. Take advantage of in-store specials that evening and light refreshments.
Stay in-the-know by following @corascloetfergusfalls on facebook, calling 218-998-2640, visiting their website at coras-closet.business.site, or visiting the store during business hours Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursday’s hours are until 8 p.m. through Labor day.
