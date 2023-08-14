New owner

Nancy Porzio, left, will be taking owner ship of Cora's Closet, on Oct. 1, from founder and current owner Dawn Saxton, right. 

 Submitted

Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce Cora's Closet, located at 221 West Lincoln Avenue, is set to transition under new ownership on Oct. 1. Cora’s Closet, an upscale consignment boutique that has been a frequented establishment for over eight years, will operate under a new name, Cora’s Closet and Home. Though the name will change, it will still remain an upscale consignment boutique, adding home decor to its inventory. New owner, Nancy Porzio, has started working with Dawn Saxton, Cora’s Closet founder and current owner, on the transition. The boutique will remain open during the transition.



