Artist Jeffrey Zachmann has come full circle with his 1,000thkinetic sculpture, which was recently installed at the Kaddatz Galleries in Fergus Falls.
“The very first time I showed my metal sculptures was during a Lincoln Avenue Fine Arts Festival back in 1994,” Zachmann said, “and my booth was right outside this window. It feels like my work has come home.”
Zachmann, who has lived in the Fergus Falls area most of his adult life, has been an artist for more than 50 years. He started out making functional pottery – mugs, bowls and other dishware.
But when a college art instructor challenged him to make something non-functional, he remembered his childhood game of designing elaborate mazes and pathways in the dirt for marbles to run through. After a few trial runs and experiments with different materials, Zachmann found his groove, which ultimately turned into a full-fledged career.
His playful moving creations feature intricate pathways, with trails, tunnels and tubes, and pulley systems that fool the eye. Heavy glass marbles are transported along never-ending loops and jumps throughout the sculptures. Eye-catching whirligigs, corkscrew funnels and spinning gadgets, together with industrial sounds of rattles and clanks, add to the fun of his kinetic pieces in action.
Zachmann sells his work throughout the United States and internationally. But as he started to create this piece, his 1,000thwork, he knew he wanted it to be displayed at the Kaddatz Galleries. “The Kaddatz plays such an important role in the artistic community here in Fergus Falls,” Zachmann said. “I just knew this piece should live here.”
Kaddatz board member Rebecca Lynn Petersen worked with Zachmann and community leader Steve Rufer to secure funding for the Kaddatz to purchase the piece. The Roger L. and Agnes C. Dell Trust, a longtime source of funding for the arts in the area, made a special grant to the Kaddatz to enable the purchase.
“We’re so excited to have this work for the Kaddatz’s permanent collection,” Petersen said. “Jeff is such a significant artist in our area, and his work is utterly delightful.”
Zachmann's sculture is now on display at Kaddatz Galleries. More information about his work is available online at zachmann.com.
