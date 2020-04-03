Two Fergus Falls businessmen in the 1950s and 1960s, my late father Roy Hintgen and the late Jerry Galena, both survived the 1918 flu pandemic.
This pandemic, running for two years until 1920, killed close to 50 million people on a worldwide basis.
My father was 13 when he battled for his life in his hometown of Wahpeton, North Dakota. Galena was a preschooler, battling influenza in Fergus Falls.
Roy was keenly aware of people dying around him, and this had an impact on him throughout his entire life.
Had they not survived, neither would have made it to adulthood, married, had children or become businessmen.
Roy was co-owner of Hintgen-Karst, specializing in appliances and electrical work, and Jerry headed Galena Plumbing & Heating. Their stores were next door to one another on South Union Avenue in downtown Fergus Falls.
Over the years each of them expressed their gratitude for being able to survive the 1918 flu pandemic. Were they here today, the current pandemic would be a return of anguish.
Later studies found that the 1918 virus had a North American origin. Scientists dispelled earlier reports that the pandemic originated in Kansas.
Sadly, the flu pandemic was closely intertwined with World War I. Soldiers became ill in the crowded military camps and trenches of the Western Front in Europe.
My father, before he became ill, sold war bonds as a Boy Scout in Wahpeton.
Close to 340,000 U.S. soldiers overseas, in 1918, were hospitalized for influenza while 227,000 soldiers were in hospitals due to wounds suffered in battle.
An estimated 675,000 Americans died of influenza during the pandemic. In 1918 the total population of the United States was 103.2 million.
Warmath and Kundla were integration leaders
Minnesota Gopher coaches Murray Warmath and John Kundla were leaders with integration in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
Warmath, Gopher football coach, and Kundla, Gopher basketball coach, were blessed with athletics who vaulted their teams to national prominence.
Sandy Stephens came to Minnesota in the late 1950s and became one of the first African American quarterbacks in the United States. He led the Gophers to Rose Bowl appearances in 1961 and 1962, teams that included running back Tim Cashman of Fergus Falls.
Warmath also recruited Bobby Bell who became an all-American lineman. He played with Stephens and Cashman in the Rose Bowl games and later starred with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Gopher men’s basketball did not integrate until Lou Hudson, Don Yates and Archie Clark arrived in 1962.
Kundla had previously coached the Minneapolis Lakers, starring African American player Elgin Baylor
In 1965, with Hudson as a junior, Minnesota finished second in the Big Ten.
Hudson, as a senior, was forced to play with a cast on his broken right hand. He still excelled, was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks, and played pro basketball for 13 seasons.
Ike threw first pitch, Pascual won the game
April 18, 1960, was a special day in the nation’s capital at Griffith Stadium.It was opening day and tossing the ceremonial first pitch was Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower, in his final year as president. The old Washington Senators were in their final year, and a year later took the field as the Minnesota Twins.
Pitching for the Senators 60 years ago was Camilo Pascual who, five years later, would also pitch for the Twins in the 1965 World Series.
Pascual, 26, tossed a three hitter in front of Ike and the opening day crowd in 1960. The right hander, with a super curveball, struck out 15 as the Senators trounced Boston 10-1.
The 1960 season was the last year of a 154-game schedule. Eight more games were added for the 1961 American League season.
Other future Twins stars in the 1960 game in Washington, D.C., were Harmon Killebrew, Bob Allison, Earl Battey, Jim Lemon and Don Mincher.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
