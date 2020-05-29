The 110th annual East Otter Tail County Fair scheduled for July 23-26 in Perham has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The cancelation comes after fair board members decided it would be impossible for fairgoers to gather safely in large groups given the current guidelines according to a news release. With no fair happening, this year board members will instead turn their attention toward improving the fairgrounds.

The 2021 fair is scheduled to return July 22-25.

For more information visit eotcountyfair.org.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments