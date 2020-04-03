Twenty-two Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, up four from Thursday, while 86 are hospitalized — 40 in intensive care; 789 Minnesotans have tested positive since the pandemic began, with more than half recovered to the point they no longer need isolation.
The new numbers from the state Health Department come as Gov. Tim Walz is set to update Minnesotans Friday afternoon on the state's fight against COVID-19. The address will be livestreamed via the governor's YouTube channel at 1 p.m.
Walz and state health leaders are also expected to brief reporters at 2 p.m. on the latest efforts to slow the disease’s spread so it doesn’t overwhelm the state’s health care system.
While it’s not clear what Walz will say at 1 p.m., he has a number of decisions coming up that will affect the state, including whether to extend his stay-at-home order beyond April 10.
He must also decide whether to keep public school buildings closed beyond early May. On Thursday, he conceded there was only a "relatively slim" chance of Minnesota school buildings reopening this year, calling it a "heartbreaking" situation for families and students, especially those in the 2020 graduating class.
State officials also continue scrambling to find medical and laboratory supplies as COVID-19 continues sending more Minnesotans to the hospital.
Beyond the updates of cases and deaths, the Health Department Friday reported:
Among those who have died in Minnesota, ages run from 58 to 95.
56 of 87 Minnesota counties have a confirmed COVID-19 case.
An estimated 32 percent of COVID-19 cases have likely come from community spread, the greatest probable source of exposure to this point.
Martin County on the Minnesota-Iowa border continues to account for the largest number of cases outside of the Twin Cities metro area and Rochester. The total number of Martin County cases rose to 32, up from 29 Wednesday and Thursday. Officials said earlier in the week that three deaths in the county were tied to COVID-19.
State officials continue to work to try and ease the financial burden falling on many Minnesotans with much of the consumer economy on hold. Walz has expressed hope that state and federal aid packages will be enough to keep people afloat.
On Thursday, Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley said Minnesota’s major health plans — including Blue Cross, HealthPartners and Medica — have agreed to waive in-network cost-sharing for policy holders needing treatment tied to COVID-19, at least through May.
"If you get sick with COVID-19, your focus should only be on getting better and recovering,” he said “You shouldn't have to worry about getting a bill that could ruin you financially, especially during this difficult time.”
The health plans have not committed to cover sharing costs for out-of-network service but the Commerce Department continues to talk with them about it, Kelley added.
