The Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 has seen a few changes since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March including a new general manager and a new head cook. The restaurant has not returned to its normal menu, but still offers food, and recently added dinners Wednesday and Friday nights.

“Bar food is cheese curds, wings, little corn dogs, egg rolls, just those snacks that they can get, and pizza, of course, we’ve always got pizza,” says VFW quartermaster, Lynette Dornbusch. As for the dinners they offer, she says, “(Friday was) scalloped potatoes and ham, and Wednesday night was chili and cornbread, and last Friday night we had grilled burgers. We’ve had a taco hot dish.”

Dornbusch says customers have been slow to return after the VFW was closed from March 17 until June 16 and, though they’re staying positive, she says, “How our business does, affects all our programs that we support. We support four schools, post prom, and then we do any sports that they’re looking for, we do a donation to them. We have teacher of the year, Voice of Democracy, Patriot’s Pen and then we have Veterans Relief. If we can’t keep us going, the programs will die, so we’re really trying.”

On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Fergus Falls VFW will be hosting Boots on the Ground event, a motorcycle fundraising event that raises money for the Fergus Falls Veterans Home recreation fund.

Dornbusch would also like to invite the community to come meet the new general manager, James Johnson, and head cook. “We welcome everyone to come down to meet them,” she says.

