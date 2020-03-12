As our local communities prepare for, or deal with some of the first impacts of the coronavirus, I wanted to share directly with you, our guests, the actions Casey’s is taking to help keep our team members and guests safe.
First, and most important, the health and wellbeing of our people and communities is a priority. We are making decisions with this in mind, while continuing our mission of being here for guests. Our stores are open and we are working hard to keep the products you love available.
For the past month, our team members have been operating with heightened attention to actions like store cleaning and more frequent handwashing. This includes being diligent with fundamental actions like increasing the frequency of cleaning food prep equipment, counters, restrooms and fuel pumps as well as other high-touch surfaces throughout our stores. As always, our team members are staying home if they are sick.
We also are temporarily discontinuing the use of refillable mugs and cups in our stores in the interest of the wellbeing of our guests. Disposable cups are available and we appreciate your patience.
We will share updates as we have them, and we have an internal task force that continues to actively monitor the situation, and evaluate and expand existing response plans based on the latest information.
Casey’s plays a special role in our communities, and central to our purpose is making the lives of our guests better each day. So, we will be working hard to continue to be there to support you and your families.
Thank you for your loyalty and support.
Darren Rebelez
President and CEO
Casey’s General Stores
