Minnesota has tested nearly 40,000 people for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. But before the state begins returning to normal, Gov. Tim Walz said a major increase in testing will be necessary.
"We need to be testing 40,000 a week or more,” Walz said, adding that the increase in testing would also need to come with greater tracing and isolation of people infected with the coronavirus.
Walz said it's too early to tell if the stay-at-home order will last beyond May 4, but said the state was readying a "big push" on testing that would coincide with "rolling back into the economy."
The governor said his administration was working on guidance for outdoor activities, including golf and fishing.
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics from Monday:
1,650 cases via 38,427 tests
70 deaths
361 hospitalizations
157 people remain in the hospital; 74 in intensive care
52 years old is the median case age
842 patients recovered.
Officials continue to caution the virus is much more widespread than what the daily updates indicate, with yet-undiscovered cases potentially higher than 150,000.
Also Monday, Walz extended his “peacetime emergency” order for another 30 days, through May 13, allowing him to take executive actions to deal with the coronavirus. The order extension drew a rebuke from some House Republicans, who say they’ll try to overturn it this week in the Legislature.
