A Center for the Arts (AC4TA) is looking at a year unlike any other and trying to adapt to regulations that run counter to their business model. The nonprofit relies on producing shows for 80% of its funding, but COVID-19 has shuttered the theater and made even outdoor get-togethers unsafe. As a result, they’ve had to get creative with their offerings and try to find ways to keep paying the bills, including a Stay At Home Sellout fundraiser that runs through May 28.
The fundraiser is inviting people to purchase seat tickets for $15 for the Stay At Home Sellout event (not a physical event) as a way to support the theater. After purchasing tickets, buyers are sent an email they can reply to with a selfie that AC4TA will print out and attach to the seats purchased. “We want to have a sold out show even if no one will actually be in our theater,” the Facebook event details reads.
The fundraiser ends May 28, coinciding with an auction fundraiser AC4TA is hosting in conjunction with the Kaddatz Galleries, Otter Tail County Historical Society (OTCHS) and local artists. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. there will be a Facebook Live event with AC4TA executive director Michael Burgraff, Kaddatz Galleries executive director Amanda Callahan and OTCHS executive director Chris Schuelke, at which point the photos printed out from the Stay At Home Sellout fundraiser will be shown.
Online bidding for the auction opens on Friday, May 22 and features art from Jeff Zachmann, Kirk Williams, Kristi Kuder, Nancy Valentine, Blayze Buseth, Deb Wallwork, Michael Weatherly, Callahan, Karan Ouren, Eric Sandwire, Burgraff and Missy Hermes, along with gift certificates, classes and books. Artists receive 70% of the purchase price and the remaining profits will be split equally between the three organizations (with the exception of a piece by Zachmann, for which the full amount will be given to the organizations). “The reason that we grabbed the Kaddatz and the Otter Tail County Historical Society, and all the area artists, is because these are the folk who went from scratching out a living to nothing,” says Burgraff. “It has been a hard time for these three big nonprofits in town as well as the artists, so we thought it would be best … that we just all combine together and do what we can to raise money together.”
AC4TA is still trying to make events happen as best they can, though. Facebook Live events are one way they’re adapting, with their first event taking place Thursday, May 14, with local musician Aimee Nordlund. While it was free to watch, viewers were given an opportunity to donate, with proceeds split between Nordlund and AC4TA. For now, this way of doing shows will be replacing Concerts in the Park and will be done most Thursday evenings throughout the summer.
Drive-in shows for both concerts and movies are another potential route AC4TA will take. Drive-in movies are allowed by the governor’s orders, but gathering for performances is not. “We have written a letter to the governor that the mayor delivered for us to see if we can’t do some drive-in concerts over the summer,” says AC4TA executive director Michael Burgraff. They hope to start with Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience, whose performance was scheduled for mid-June, and possibly holding it at the parking lot behind the Bigwood Event Center. However, it would require permission from a lot of different groups and would only be able to safely fit 70 cars, compared to the usual Concerts in the Park which would allow anybody in.
For drive-in movies, AC4TA is working with Greater Fergus Falls and Park Region Telephone to see what’s possible. “One of the places that we’ve talked to the city about is the parking lot over by the hockey arena because we can put 100 cars in there,” says Burgraff.
The summer children’s musical has also been canceled and replaced with online theater classes. “We’ve officially canceled the show for children’s theater in June but we are going to be doing mini courses that we’ll be announcing next Monday, and so students will be able to take those basically Zoom classes and go online and have something to do for the theater over the summertime, but the children’s theater actually ends our fiscal year,” says Burgraff. “Our year ends June 30 and it is one of the larger money-producing events that we do and so our budget always has this big piece at the end where we’re able to catch up and pay all of our bills. Now, without doing it, that money is not there, that’s a big reason why we’re doing a couple of these (fundraisers) so quickly, we have end of the year bills to pay.”
