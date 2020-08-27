Robert Krause of Lil Bob’s Electric in Fergus Falls has found some good in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having worked in the electrical contracting field since starting his business in 2003, Krause has found himself taking on more work since March when the pandemic began turning people’s lives upside down all over the globe. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world was placed at 24,043,600 on Aug. 25 by the World Health Organization.
Minnesota contributed 70,707 cases of the coronavirus to that eight-figure number. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz increased the precautions against the deadly disease July 25 with an executive order requiring state residents to wear face coverings indoors.
Krause not only needs to go into business places to carry out his work, he had to enter people’s homes and even their closets, bathrooms and attics. He has tried to respectful of their wishes calling the need to wear a mask indoors ‘a small inconvenience.’”
“We’re just accommodating the circumstances,” Krause said.
The benefits of have greatly outweighed those inconveniences according to the master electrician.
“It’s been a plus for the construction world because people have stayed home,” Krause said Wednesday afternoon while working at a job site in Fergus Falls. “People kind of say, ‘if we wouldn’t have stayed home we wouldn’t have done this project.’”
Krause has plenty of work lined up for himself this fall and through the winter months.
For the most part Krause said he deals with customers that are prepared when they call him in. He has dealt with customers that have done a lot of research and know exactly what they want him to do. When those jobs come along he can just order what he needs and start.
“Some preparedness is the big thing,” Krause said.
There are also times when a call has come out of leftfield. One of his customers called to tell Krause the air conditioner he had ordered had been installed two weeks before and was ready to be wired.
“That was the first I had heard about it,” Krause said. “If he had called me ahead of time he could have had two weeks to enjoy it.”
Krause works mainly in the Fergus Falls area but he has also carried out jobs in Detroit Lakes and Staples. He sleeps in his own bed at night.
Contractors have to be careful not to get overwhelmed. After hearing of a plumber in South Dakota who was still crawling around under homes in his eighties, Krause let an “uff da” slip out.
“That is a case where a guy had knowledge of stuff. He had had a great business and they respected his knowledge. When you get clients like that they don’t call anyone else,” Krause said. “I don’t want to call it a problem but when you get that age it can become a problem because you want to retire but they won’t let you retire.”
Krause sees the same thing happening to himself even though 80 is a long way off for the rural Campbell.
“I am not going to say it’s a bad thing but you can get overwhelmed,” Krause said.
