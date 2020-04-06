On March 30, 2020, a change in academic setting happened in the Fergus Falls School District as students of district 544 began distance learning. The coronavirus pandemic forced schools to shut their doors across the state and educators looked for ways to deliver coursework for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Looking on social media, many have joked about how poorly their attempts are at teaching their children through distance learning, but what is really the truth.
“It’s been overwhelming,” Holly Petersen said. “I’m still working full time so trying to make sure they are completing assignments gets tricky. The two older boys are very independent when working but my preschooler needs constant guidance, which is to be expected.”
“I’ve never Googled so much in my life,” Paris Turchin joked. “I just can’t remember all of this stuff anymore.
“We are still figuring about how to get it all done in the day. I don’t feel like my kids are over their heads just yet, but I haven’t felt super successful this week.”
While parents and students are still working on getting classwork done at home, teachers have made an attempt to not overwhelm them.
“We are trying to keep it to a minimum,” Fergus Falls first grade teacher Guy Griebe said about the amount of work for their classes. Griebe and his wife are also trying to educate their children at home and experience many of the same issues that other parents are going through.
Social studies teacher Randy Hansen stated that not much has changed in preparing lesson plans for his classes. “In some ways, it has not changed much,” Hansen said. “ I still look at material I want to cover but now have to think about it in weekly chunks. The biggest change is to think about what format to get assignments to kids and how they will get it back to me.” The hardest thing about preparation for Hansen is how to most effectively deliver the content. While a document and video would have been the in class go-to, Hansen has needed to change his lessons to fit the situation.
While educating kids through online means may seem difficult, several parents have found that their students are fluent in online technology. “My children easily embrace technology and are much more savvy with it then I am,” Petersen said.
Many teachers are also learning how to use this technology. While both Griebe and Hansen have used a few of the programs that they use in their lessons, there was still a learning curve prior to the rollout.
“It’s been a positive learning experience. I am learning a lot in a short amount of time. The week that we had to prepare, it allowed teachers to work with each other. Teachers who had used a lot of these programs really helped out those that didn’t. For some of us it has been more of a learning curve,” Griebe said.
While several parents and teachers have found the best approach to helping their students complete their assignments, Hansen mentioned that not every student learns best through the online format. “Learning online is a different animal than being in a classroom. It is not easy for some kids to make that transition and I just need to be patient with them and help them as best I can.”
Most parents stated that they are not having a problem getting their children to start their work, but to stay on task and being able to offer help while working from home are just a few of the issues to distance learning.
“I don’t think they give their teachers as hard of a time as they are giving me. I hope they don’t. I know they are super capable kids, but I feel that they are really leaning on me right now, which is understandable, but exhausting,” Turchin added.
One of the tips that Griebe mentioned for parents is to contact the teacher if you have a question or issues. He stated that teachers will help you the best they can, even if it is an issue with a program.
A larger appreciation for teachers has been shown by parents online since the beginning of distance learning. One parent even mentioned that their child got upset and requested the teacher, which the parent also wished was there to help. Petersen and Turchin both mentioned they are trying to find the groove to balancing their usual day to day life with their children’s education.
“I can’t wait to put them back into the hands of the professionals. Even if that won’t be until next fall. I don’t have any interest in distance learning in the long run,” Turchin added.
This isn’t to say that the teachers aren’t missing their students.
“There is so much of our day that is not content delivery. Just talking with kids about current events, life, sports, etc. So much of that is spontaneous and can not be replicated easily online,” Hansen said.
Hansen tries to take time before class to talk about things other than classroom material. “Today my seventh-graders had a pet show and tell for a few minutes. It was great. It is nice to see their faces at our live session but it is not the same as seeing them sitting in front of me.”
Griebe echoed Hansen’s sentiments, saying that he missed “the interaction” with students. “Seeing how much they enjoy the stories as they are being read and of course all the funny things they come up with in the moment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.