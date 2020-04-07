For many of our customers, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought struggles, both personally and financially. American Family Insurance (AmFam) is working hard to support their customers by offering payment deferral, removal of late fees and virtual claims handling options.
Shelter-in-place orders and other social-distancing efforts have caused a notable decrease in the average miles driven per day by customers and a subsequent decline in auto claims. This means fewer claim payments for the company, as well as reduced risk.
As these trends continue, AmFam projects approximately $200 million in loss savings for the company. AmFam believes a meaningful and direct way to assist their customers now is to return that savings to them through the premium relief fund. Customers who have an AmFam-brand personal lines auto policy will be sent a one-time payment of $50 per vehicle. The typical AmFam household with auto coverage has two vehicles, meaning the average relief payment will be $100.
“Our customers are truly at the center of everything we do," says American Family COO Telisa Yancy. "We are financially strong, and in a position to make an impact for our customers through the Premium Relief Fund. We want to do our part to help during this trying time and continue being an industry leader in how we are giving back to our customers and communities.”
Relief payments
Relief payments will come in the form of personal checks. They will be made out to the named insured on the auto policy and mailed to the address on file. Employees, agents and agency staff who are American Family customers are eligible for the relief payments. Executives are not eligible.
Relief payments will be based on policies in-forced as of March 11, 2020, the date the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. New business written after this date is excluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.