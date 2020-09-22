Are you ready for some football … and volleyball? With substantial votes at an emergency Monday meeting, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) board voted to move the high school football and volleyball seasons back to the fall starting Sept. 28.
With a vote of 14-4, MSHSL returned the volleyball season to the fall after an August vote sent the sport, and football, into a new spring season. The volleyball season will see teams play a maximum of 14 dual competitions and section playoffs. The first games for volleyball teams can begin Oct. 8.
“I am excited for the reinstatement of volleyball,” Fergus Falls head volleyball coach Sabrina Noon said. “There have been so many changes in these last six months and our players just wanted to play. You can see them light up on the court and the competition brings out a drive in these athletes that is so important to their mental health. I also feel with the reinstatement, it will help with the spring sport seasons as well.”
Despite taking twice as long to come to a vote, the high school varsity football season passed with a 15-3 vote. The season would include six regular season games and have two weeks of postseason. The earliest teams can play is Oct. 9.
Both seasons will end Nov. 28.
“All and all we are just happy that football is being played in the fall and especially happy for our seniors,” Fergus Falls head football coach Steve Olson said.
Fergus Falls activities director Derek Abrahams was happy for the vote as Fergus Falls was one of the 500 member schools that voted to move the two sports back to the fall. Abrahams stated that there were three reasons why the school voted to return football and volleyball to the fall which included student safety, fairness and fall practices.
“Clearly we know that there is a risk to the virus, because of that, we feel that kids are safer with us,” Abrahams said. “We can control that a little bit better. Student-athletes are joining other leagues, they are not just sitting at home. We like having that control over it as our first priority is keeping kids in school.”
The votes came after Minnesota Department of Health infectious disease director Kris Ehresman stated last week that she saw “no difference now in risk from earlier in the summer when the MSHSL decided to wait on these sports.” Medical experts still remain cautious about close-contact activities, despite early indications that current high school activities have not shown a greater risk of transmission. Ehresman gave information showing that in the 62 outbreaks or clusters, 15 are associated with basketball, nine with soccer, nine with hockey, nine with football and six with volleyball.
Abrahams also stated that despite the two sports being singled out as high-risk, it was unfair to the other sports that were allowed to play to feel that their safety was taken into less consideration. “We didn’t offer that option to anyone else,” Abrahams said.
The last reason is due to the high school league allowing fall practices for both sports. Each sport was given three weeks of practice to help prepare for the new spring season that were voted in at the August meeting. With the season switching back and teams having somewhat of a preseason, it made the vote easier.
“The big thing for us now is to start to ramp up the conditioning so we have guys ready to play four quarters of football in three weeks,” Olson added.
“There is always a lot to do to get a team ready for their season. With the 10 practices that we will be getting before our contest, this is no different than any other year. Our athletes have been ready to play for a while now. They are motivated and ready to work hard. Our job is to share our expectations and to build the skills to help them have a successful season,” Noon said.
Although both seasons will be getting underway soon, each sport will have a different approach to spectators. For football, the state mandate of 250 people or less, not including participants and necessary staff, for outside events applies. For volleyball, spectators will not be allowed to watch the games in-person. This is due to the Minnesota Department of Health guide for schools reopening and not allowing nonessential outside visitors in the building. Fergus Falls and many other schools have found or will be looking for ways to livestream or broadcast games for fans.
With several board members asking about the potential of a state tournament for each sport, MSHSL executive director, Erick Martens said that traditional state tournaments are unlikely as the league had not set aside money for them due to the pandemic and they were unsure how to overcome a 250-person spectator limit. The board will have another meeting in October to discuss the potential of an extended postseason.
With the seasons getting underway in three weeks, there will be a lot of work for Abrahams and other activities directors. Scheduling is a huge part of every season and now they will be under the gun to create reasonable schedules for each team. “A lot of talk already (Monday). Over the next couple of days we should get it together. For football, the six games based on geography and in our district, while in volleyball we will play a conference schedule,” Abrahams said.
While the excitement of football and volleyball returning to the fall, many student-ahtletes have made decisions to participate in other fall sports. According to Abrahams, the MSHSL board noted that despite the effect it would have on other fall varsity teams it was not a good enough reason to keep the sports in the spring. Fergus Falls student-athletes will also face this dilemma.
“Our coaches, both Steve Olson and Sabrina Noon, encouraged their players to go play another sport if they didn’t have a season,” Abrahams said. “Every student is an individual case. They are welcome to do both, if allowed. We have very little control over what a student decides to do, so we encourage them to talk with parents and both coaches to find out what would be best. We just have to have open communication.”
“We aren’t in an ideal situation, but we are learning to appreciate opportunities when we get them. Sharing players isn’t always the easiest thing to do, but definitely manageable,” Noon said.
One of the positives that the votes have created is the return of the spring season to its regular schedule. With football and volleyball back in the fall, the spring sports season, which includes baseball, softball, track and other sports, can return to a mid-March start date. The 2021 spring season was initially to begin in May. Abrahams is also optimistic that a defined winter schedule will be discussed at the Oct. 1 MSHSL board meeting.
