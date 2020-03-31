To our friends and neighbors
On Sunday March 29, we received news from Otter Tail County Public Health that a patient from Otter Tail County tested positive for COVID-19. At the same time, we also received report of the first positive test case from Douglas County. While we have been preparing for a potential local outbreak for several weeks,
this puts new urgency to our efforts and makes the pandemic feel more “real” as it hits closer and closer to home. Combined with the forecasts we are seeing from various state and regional resources, we remain concerned about the current estimates showing a very real potential for an influx of patients in numbers far beyond our ability to manage if prompt action is not taken by each and every person in this region to Stay at Home, Slow the Spread, and help Flatten the Curve.
I know many of you are complying, but far too many are not. What does compliance mean? As we have been saying all along, we must behave as though the virus is active among us. We continue to emphasize this reality and ask all of you to take very seriously the Governor’s stay-at-home order and the message you’ve heard so many times now to help Flatten the Curve and not stress our
health system: wash your hands, don’t touch your face, stay home if you’re sick, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and Stay At Home, but practice social distancing when you must go out. Assume that everyone you come in contact with is infectious, and limit contact with those outside of your home and family unit, in all locations as much as is feasible. Please understand, I say this not to
scare or create anxiety, but instead to inform our communities of our reality, and provide guidance what to do. Compliance is imperative to spread out the influx, and create a better, more manageable scenario for us to provide the right level of care for those who become infected.
At this point we do not know the specific location of this case in Otter Tail County. It’s important to understand that while the patient was not tested at Lake Region, the patient is from Otter Tail County. The timing of the announcement of positive cases is ultimately in the hands of the Department of Health (MDH). To protect patient privacy, MDH coordinates all communication surrounding positive cases including identifying and notifying the people potentially exposed to the virus by contact with the person who tested positive. We work continually with our County Public Health Agencies, and they are an important part of COVID-19 information, resource sharing and response planning.
You might wonder what will change now that we have the first positive test in one county we serve. My answer is simply, not a lot. Why? Because our preparedness has assumed all along the virus is among us, regardless of publicly reported test results. While the public report may make it more real to others, it won’t change our continued intense efforts to acutely focus on the safety of our
patients, the safety of our employees and medical staff, the safety of community, and the coordination and conservation of resources-our people, places and things. Lake Region Healthcare, together with our affiliate, Prairie Ridge Hospital and Health Services (PRHHS) will be there for our communities and are actively coordinating care planning for COVID-19 patients that require
hospitalization and planning for continuity of care for patients needing non-COVID-19 care.
The first positive test in one of the counties we serve, is not cause for panic. Rather, it is a wakeup call to our communities to do their part; Stay At Home, Slow the Spread, Flatten the Curve. It also reinforces and intensifies the preparations our teams have been working on around the clock. As we hear what MDH is forecasting and from the Governor’s comments last week, we need to
prepare for a high volume of COVID-19 patients, many of whom will be very sick. Our population is generally more aged, so we may see differing forecasts from the metro areas. The numbers we see may make some anxious, but we need to remember all the forecasts are estimates. Regardless of the estimates, we will prudently plan and prepare for a high demand and maximize our
capacity to take care of people locally, but collaborate with our regional centers to shift volume if needed. All of the numbers we read make it more and more imperative for the entire community to practice the measures we preach to slow and even out the forecasted surge, and not overly stress our healthcare system. All of this is necessary to protect our community, and equally as important, protect our health care workers who do this important work of caring for the sick, and who will be called upon to take care of the COVID-19 patients that are forecasted to come in large numbers.
The entire Lake Region Healthcare and Prairie Ridge Hospital and Health Services teams and I are honored to serve you during these times of uncertainty as we strive to be the trusted healthcare resource you count on us to be. We are steadfast as we continue our crisis care planning, doing so with compassion that will be critical to surviving this virus threat, and to change its course. That is what we are here to do; take care of people. We are stronger together as healthcare organizations and our communities, and together with you, we will face the unknowns that lie ahead with diligent and calm focus, and common values of trust, compassion, stability and hope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.