The past few days have been a whirlwind for us at Rothsay School. We have gone from having normal school days and looking forward to spring to the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems the only thing we can be certain of at this time is that nothing is a certainty.
Having written that, I just want to thank all our Rothsay School community for their patience, guidance and understanding. Rothsay is a resilient community and our school is ready for this challenge. We have been presented with the task of distance learning by our colleagues at the Minnesota Department of Education. We plan to rise to the occasion and create a distance learning plan that is equitable, has rigor, is relevant, follows Individualized Learning Plans, has assessments that test our students on their learning, and leaves no one behind.
Those are lofty goals for a curriculum delivery system that has never been done and has not been developed. We expect to achieve our goals and to do this we will need help. We will need parents and students to check our Schoolinfoapp, email teachers if there are questions, look at our website for COVID-19 updates, and continue to check their student progress/grades. Without parent participation, any distance learning plan will be doomed.
Our incredible teaching staff will begin the development of the plan on Wednesday, March 18. We will spend eight days getting this plan ready and roll it out on Friday, March 27. If need be, we will implement the plan on Monday, March 30. In other words, Rothsay students will not be having school until we begin our fourth quarter of school on morning of March 30. There will not be any work assigned to them during that period.
Finally, our food service staff has done a fantastic job getting breakfasts and lunches ready for our students whose parents request them. Fill out the form on our schoolinfoapp and our website to participate – we plan to deliver beginning on Wednesday, March 18. We want to provide nutrition to all our students. As always, feel free to contact me with any questions.
Wade Johnson,
Proud Superintendent/Principal
Rothsay Public School
