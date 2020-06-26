ST. PAUL - Minnesotans who mailed in their registration renewal have not received their tabs due to processing delays. Those who have contacted the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver Vehicle Services (DPS-DVS) about the issue will receive a verification letter via email to use as proof of registration renewal until their tabs arrive.
DPS-DVS also notified law enforcement that some Minnesotans will not receive their registration stickers before they are required to display the tabs on their license plates. Minnesota law requires owners to renew their vehicle registration by the last day of the expiration month and display the new tabs by the 10th day of the month following the expiration month.
“We know this delay has caused anxiety for some, and we hope that this letter and law enforcement notification will ease the worries of those affected,” Minnesota DPS-DVS director Emma Corrie said. “Processing these renewals and getting tabs to customers is a priority, and we’ve dedicated additional staff to process these as quickly as possible. In the meantime, this letter will provide peace of mind to many who are worried about driving without their updated tabs.”
The DPS-DVS is experiencing processing delays for some vehicle registration renewals that were submitted by mail in recent weeks. When a mailed-in renewal includes payment for the wrong amount, requires an address change or is missing information, the renewal requires additional processing. During the stay-at-home order, DVS staff was unable to process these particular renewals because staff was telecommuting and did not have access to the mailed-in documents.
There are approximately 7,700 mailed-in registration renewals dating back to May 11 that require additional processing. DPS-DVS is sending emails with the verification letter attached to Minnesotans who mailed in their registration renewals and reported that they have not received their tabs using the online contact form.
The majority of mailed-in registration renewals are not affected. Since January, DPS-DVS has processed approximately 94,000 mailed-in registrations each month. DPS-DVS processed approximately 54,000 mailed-in registrations per month last year.
Anyone who mailed in their registration renewal more than two weeks ago and has not received their tabs should contact DPS-DVS using the online form to receive a verification letter.
Affected Minnesotans who reported they have not received their tabs should receive their verification letter via email and can carry that letter with them in their vehicle. They should present the letter to law enforcement officers in the event they are stopped for expired tabs. The verification letters expire Aug. 31.
DPS-DVS expects to mail all delayed registration tabs within four to six weeks. There are 21 DPS-DVS employees dedicated to the mailed-in registrations that required additional processing. These types of renewals typically require only 2-3 employees to process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.