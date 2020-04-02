Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) is about more than just raising awareness each April.
It is about coming together, educating communities, and taking action. In fact, education and awareness are some of the best ways to prevent sexual violence, sexual harassment, exploitation, and the like. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased safety concerns for some our most vulnerable populations. With children more likely to be left unsupervised as a result of school closures, there may be an increase in the amount of time spent online and on social media. Parents and caregivers should be particularly vigilant in monitoring children’s social media and online activity, better ensuring their safety from online predators, sexual exploitation, harassment, cyberbullying, phishing, scams and the like. Visit our website atsomeplacesafe.info/news/ for a listing of apps and resources for parents/caregivers, teens and children. Each resource contains valuable information which can help keep online activity safe and enjoyable this April, and throughout the year.
Times of crisis can also increase the likelihood that a child or adult becomes sexually exploited or trafficked. Social distancing and quarantines can lead youth to feel especially isolated or trapped, that paired with the increased time spent online may put them at higher risk of being sexually exploited. Offenders recognize that youth are feeling more vulnerable or lonely and target them online. Parents and caregivers should be aware of the potential dangers of social media use and having open conversations with their children about the risks, while also allowing them a safe space to come forward and talk about any concerns or experiences.
As a reminder, Someplace Safe Crime Victim Advocacy services remain available throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as an essential safety net for survivors of crime. Services are available through video calls, telephone, and as needed in person (by appointment only). Accessible services remain available, including interpreters, live website chat, and text message. Call 800-974-3359 or visit someplacesafe.info for more information.
Ashley Zach is the director of development and communications at Someplace Safe.
