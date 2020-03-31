Father Jeff Ethen thought he was going to the Philippines to enjoy a scuba diving trip with other members of his diving club.
What the 33-year veteran of the water sport found himself doing instead was struggling to make travel arrangements in a world turned upside down by COVID-19.
Ethen serves Catholic churches in Elizabeth and Pelican Rapids. On March 6, he was on a flight to the Pacific archipelago 7,800 miles from Minnesota. Ethen was part of a group of 12 who had reservations to stay at a diving camp on the island of Cebu, province of the Philippines.
Everything went as planned for the first three days. Then COVID-19 turned the world upside down.
The group was informed that all foreigners had to leave the Philippines. The government was shutting down the airports.
“We were told we had a couple of hours to pack and get out,” Ethen said. “We had to start scrambling to get out only three days into our trip.”
Seven different reservations were canceled during the days which followed.
For a time, Ethan recalls, it looked hopeless because it was so insane.
“They shut down the airports,” Ethen said. “They were saying if you don’t get out you aren’t going to get out.”
The group had arranged their trip through a travel agent in Tennessee and he was doing his best but nothing was moving. The group could not even get from Cebu to Luzon, the largest island in the Philippines, an hour’s flying time away. No inter-island ferries were running either.
For Ethen and his companions, it took some help from Uncle Sam to untie the knot.
The United States government, acting in concert with other world governments, made it possible for its citizens in the Philippines to get home.
The first six divers to leave the Philippines found themselves on a flight to Dubai, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, a country in the Middle East. The rest of the group was scheduled to follow to Dubai a day later but before they could leave, the Dubai airport closed.
Ethen’s group finally caught a flight from Cebu to Manila, the largest city in the Philippines, located on the island of Luzon. Their next stop was Tokyo, Japan.
During their journey out of the Philippines and back to the United States, they experienced isolation, social distancing and a great deal of stress. Their expenses doubled and tripled.
“Cebu was not a bad place to be stranded but it was not knowing when we could come home that was stressful,” Ethen said.
When Ethen’s group reached Tokyo they voted for Ethen to take the one seat available on a flight leaving for San Francisco. From there he traveled to Chicago and after a short layover, he caught a flight to Minneapolis on March 29 - eight days after he was supposed to return. Thanks to a cellphone which he had picked up a short time before his vacation, Ethen found out the rest of his group had followed him back to the United States, flying from Tokyo to Dallas.
Ethen came away from his experience in the Philippines with several insights. The first was “you’re not in control.” The trip taught him the difference between inconvenience and luxury inconvenience. He also learned more about the virtues of patience and teamwork. Finally, he discovered there are things about having your expectations of normality disrupted.
As far as the terrifying virus pandemic which the countries of the world are currently wrestling with, Ethen sees similarities between it and one he was a front line witness to 19 years ago in New York City.
Ethen had an appointment on the 110th floor of one of the World Trade Center towers on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, but an extra cup of coffee kept him from making it on time. The terrorist attack that followed destroyed the World Trade Center on that fateful day killing nearly 3,000 people and injuring 25,000 more. Instead of being a victim, Ethen worked with a triage team and later a group of clergy helping survivors of 9/11.
“This is a slow-motion 9/11,” Ethen observed. “This is unfolding slowly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.