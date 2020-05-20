Battle Lake, Ashby and Underwood American Legion posts will cancel services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaf Mountain has canceled service and its annual Mountain Men Memorial Day Dinner until next year.

The annual West Battle Lake Walleye Tournament scheduled for June 20-21 was canceled by the event’s organizers the Battle Lake Lions Club and Ben’s Bait. This would have been the tournament’s 36th year.

 

