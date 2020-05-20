Battle Lake, Ashby and Underwood American Legion posts will cancel services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leaf Mountain has canceled service and its annual Mountain Men Memorial Day Dinner until next year.
The annual West Battle Lake Walleye Tournament scheduled for June 20-21 was canceled by the event’s organizers the Battle Lake Lions Club and Ben’s Bait. This would have been the tournament’s 36th year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.