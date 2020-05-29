In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Henning Watermelon Day in Vining is canceled this year.

The decision comes on the heels of the governor’s executive order limiting social gatherings to groups of 10-20 people. Other area cancelations include Wadena June Jubilee, Wadena County Fair, Deer Trails Day in Deer Creek, the fall festival in Parkers Prairie, Wenonga Days in Battle Lake.

The Henning Festival is on the Henning City Council’s agenda for June 2, and OtterFest is planning to hold a modest version of the event in August.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments