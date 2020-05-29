In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Henning Watermelon Day in Vining is canceled this year.
The decision comes on the heels of the governor’s executive order limiting social gatherings to groups of 10-20 people. Other area cancelations include Wadena June Jubilee, Wadena County Fair, Deer Trails Day in Deer Creek, the fall festival in Parkers Prairie, Wenonga Days in Battle Lake.
The Henning Festival is on the Henning City Council’s agenda for June 2, and OtterFest is planning to hold a modest version of the event in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.