Graduation for the Class of 2020 will not be like it has been for numerous classes before. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, classes would meet in gymnasiums with family and friends in the stands, hear speeches about their future and have one last opportunity to be with their entire class throwing their caps in the air. But while many knew the tradition would change due to the pandemic after Gov. Tim Walz announced guidelines for graduation ceremonies, many schools have begun to adjust their plans.
For the Fergus Falls seniors, graduation will still be at the same time and day (7 p.m., Friday, May 29) but will be done virtually. “Our current plan of a virtual ceremony is 100% in compliance and we will continue to prepare for the virtual ceremony as planned,” Fergus Falls assistant principal, Shane Thielke said. “The details as to how the ceremony will be broadcast are still a work in progress, but our intentions are to have the ceremony available for students, parents, extended families, community members and others through a streaming network that would be accessible to as many as possible, we will officially announce that platform once we have those details set in place.”
The seniors picked up their caps, gowns and tassels on Friday, May 1 in front of Kennedy Secondary School. There they were met with teachers and staff that congratulated them, gave them their materials and told the students how much they missed them. The mood was light with music playing in the background and smiles on people’s faces as students pulled up in their cars.
Although there won’t be a traditional graduation ceremony, the seniors will each have an opportunity to “walk” for graduation. The school is welcoming seniors to the Gold Gym May 12-14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take photos with their family near the decorated graduation stage. The school is hoping to take a short video or photo of the senior to use in its virtual ceremony and it is recommended that they wear their cap, gown and tassel.
While the governor’s announcement did not change the Fergus Falls school district’s plan, it did alter that of Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (HLA) and Underwood.
“Of course this means we can’t hold an in-person graduation,” Hillcrest president, Brad Hoganson said of the announcement. “With graduates from the local area as well as around the U.S., we are planning a virtual graduation and we will honor and celebrate the HLA Class of 2020 at next year’s graduation. This has been a difficult end of the year for graduates all over the U.S. and the world with many disappointing losses. The HLA Class of 2020 is an amazing class who has handled this situation with strength of character beyond their years. I am so proud of them!”
Hoganson stated that the academy will be holding their virtual ceremony on Saturday, May 23 at 1 p.m. A link will be posted on the school’s website so families can watch.
The Underwood School District already had plans for its seniors in regards to graduation as they were going to host it on the football field. According to principal, John Hamann the school will now move the ceremony to the school’s parking lot at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.
“We will attempt to make this a very formal occasion for the graduates. We will still use a stage, still have music and speeches, still present the diplomas, and obviously wish our best for the Class of 2020. Following the ceremony, we are planning a parade through the main street of Underwood,” Hamann added.
