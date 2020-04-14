An increasingly fractured Legislature pushed the latest coronavirus-related package through Tuesday, providing couples remote access to marriage licenses and farmers more breathing room on debt.
The bill also assures coronavirus testing and treatment for the uninsured, gives food shelves money to buy excess milk and food products, waives some Health Department regulations to speed the COVID-19 response and gives the courts more latitude to deal with disrupted cases.
It cleared the House on a 103-31 vote. That was greater opposition than three prior bills tied to COVID-19. The bill is on its way to Gov. Tim Walz after the Senate passed it on a 64-3 vote Tuesday afternoon.
In a morning press conference, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, quoted a fellow lawmaker about the shift in tone in recent days. “Bipartisanship is on a ventilator,” she said.
Hortman expressed confidence in the strategy employed by DFL Gov. Tim Walz. That’s as more Republicans are pushing to ease restrictions on movement and commerce.
Hortman echoed Walz in saying that it depends on broader testing and health care system capacity.
“Everybody is anxious for the stay-at-home order to end. Everybody is anxious for the economy to get up and running as normal,” she said. “And everyone is heartbroken about the economic devastation, especially to our small businesses and especially to the hospitality industry.”
Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, unsuccessfully sought to strip out part of the bill that grants the Department of Health more leeway from established regulations to address problems as they arise.
“Many Minnesotans are becoming weary of this emergency right now,” Drazkowski said. “This is a Legislature foisting yet one more big power to this government during this emergency to further tell Minnesotans what they can and cannot do.”
As of Tuesday, 79 deaths were attributed to coronavirus. Drazkowski said the damage to Minnesota’s economy must also be kept front of mind.
“In our efforts to save lives, we are killing livelihoods,” he said while presenting a motion later to undo Walz’s peacetime emergency authority.
That motion — as well as one by House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt to more gradually pull back on the governor’s restrictions — failed.
The House adjourned until Friday. The Senate will be back Thursday, with possible topics including bills to ramp up test capacity, increase broadband availability and make sales of beer and wine for takeout at restaurants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.