Fish got to swim and birds got to fly, boaters have to boat and golfers have to play the fairway.
Bowing to the pressure of increasing the number of outdoor activities during his emergency stay-at-home order, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will allow action on the lakes and the links beginning Saturday.
There is a condition. Social distancing must continue to be practiced.
In meeting the COVID-19 pandemic with emergency measures on March 28, Walz left a loophole for walkers, hikers, runners, bikers, hunters and anglers, providing they stay 6 feet apart.
So how will that affect those hitting the water?
Kurt Maethner of K.C. Lawn does not expect to see boats on the big lakes of Otter Tail County right away because many of them are still grappling with winter ice. In addition to his lawn service business, the Battle Lake business owner also puts in docks and boat lifts.
“Around here you usually only see one or two guys in a boat fishing,” Maethner said.
Maethner does not expect to see many pontoon boats on the water until June. Some pontoon boats are designed to carry a big group of people.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, there are approximately 825,658 boats registered in the state of Minnesota. A good portion of them will be out May 16 in Otter Tail County when the 2020 fishing opener kicks off.
For the owner of Scott Davis Docks and Lifts, the social distancing questions connected with boating come down to one thing.
“I think it’s like anything else, as long as they use common sense about it they will be OK,” Davis said.
Golfing at Pebble Lake near Fergus Falls will open at 5 a.m. Saturday according to director of golf Kevin Swenson.
“I think it’s going to be very important when they do get out to practice social distancing or we’ll be right back where we were,” Swenson said.
Balmoral Golf Course Owner and PGA pro John Young does not see any special problems for golfers in the long run.
“I think golfing will be a lot different to start the year,” Young said. “We’ll have to have safety rules and we’ll explain them.”
Walz is banking on the word of University of Minnesota researchers who expect to soon be ready to test 10,000 people a day for the coronavirus – a necessary step in determining the extent of the illness that has taken more than 100 lives in Minnesota through Thursday.
