Almost nothing about going to any business these days is the same as it was before COVID began, but slowly things are becoming more routine. Apple Tree Dental has had to make a number of changes to procedure and protocols but, Suzanna Peterson, center director, says, “With the month of August now, I’m feeling that we’re going to be back pretty close to 100% of what we can do, keeping in mind with the guidelines of the CDC, of course.”
Apple Tree Dental is a nonprofit dental clinic that focuses on care for, “children, adults, and elders who face barriers to care at Head Start Centers, local schools, group homes for people with disabilities, assisted living centers, nursing facilities, and other sites,” according to its website. Their Fergus Falls location opened ten years ago at the Westridge Mall.
While the clinic did not close outright due to COVID-19, staff was drastically reduced and there was only service for emergencies between March 17 and July 6. Now all staff has returned and, with them, a few new additions to protocol: “We have added external oral suction systems, which is enabling us to do some of the aerosol procedures that were restricted before we had these machines. We also are adding bi-polar ionization systems to our air conditioners and heating systems, which kills like 99% of germs, bacteria, mold, COVID, for the safety of our staff and our patients,” Peterson says.
Patient flow is only at about 80% of what it used to be due to restrictions on procedures, especially high aerosol procedures, and distancing of patients. “(The CDC and Board of Dentistry) don’t want (us) to be doing high aerosol procedures, crown and bridge, just high aerosol-producing. But now that we have these external oral suction systems, that is helping immensely to purify the air and capture all of that splatter that happens with aerosol procedures, with those, we just received those last week,” Peterson says, leading to her optimism that the clinic might be returning to 100% patient flow later this month.
That’s not to say everything will be back to normal: Apple Tree Dental still hasn’t resumed their outreach programs. “We’re waiting to see what the schools do and how open they’re going to be coming there,” Peterson says.
The clinic takes portable equipment to local schools and Head Start Centers where they provide services to anyone, although when they go to schools limit it to children and students. “We take portable equipment to outreach centers and do full dental exams, cleanings, x-rays, sealants, and then we come back a week or two later and do the full restorative,” Peterson explains. “The only thing we can’t do there is nitrous, and we usually don’t like doing surgical extractions out there because of the suction on the machines, but otherwise it’s a full dental office like what you see in your dental office, is what we take out mobile.” It isn’t free, but they do process insurance and allow people to self-pay.
Other Apple Tree Dental clinics do outreach to nursing homes and elderly care centers, but the Fergus Falls location doesn’t yet, although the hope is they may be able to soon. “We are opening a new clinic in September, and after that gets up and running and fully staffed, we will be increasing our outreach program to include some nursing homes and more outreach for schools and headstarts,” Peterson says.
Getting back to normal hasn’t been easy, though. “It’s trying, it’s very trying, the PPE is trying and very expensive and most of the health plans aren’t paying anything extra for the cost of those things, so it is trying on a nonprofit dental office. I mean, I’m sure it’s trying on all dental offices, for everybody using PPE,” Peterson says. However, they have received some help from the community: for example, a donation from the Chamber of Commerce for masks.
