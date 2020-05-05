State budget leaders painted a grim picture Tuesday of the state’s short-term finances in the COVID-19 era as they projected a $2.4 billion budget hole through July 2021 and warned the economy will not be bouncing back quickly.
The expected deficit would eat up the state’s entire rainy day fund, although officials said they didn’t expect to use savings to fill the entire hole because finances may get worse before they get better.
COVID-19 costs “have rocked Minnesota’s economy” and will continue to do so until the crisis ends, state economist Laura Kalambokidis said as she laid out forecasts showing big drops in consumer spending, sales taxes and wages.
The state’s economic output is expected to drop three consecutive quarters before a return to positive territory, but it “does not get back to where it would have been without the pandemic,” she said. “Some amount of economic activity is simply lost.”
Gov. Tim Walz told reporters that Minnesota’s fiscal health was strong before the pandemic and the state was well positioned to get through it, but he warned of sacrifices ahead.
Deaths, hospitalizations, ICU cases rising
The worrisome budget numbers arrived Tuesday minutes after the Health Department reported 455 deaths, up 27 from Monday, with the counts of people currently hospitalized (434) and in intensive care (182) hitting new highs.
Total cases since the pandemic began leaped again Tuesday to 7,851, up 617 from the prior day, although department statistics show nearly 60% of patients with the disease have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
The number of cases discovered in Minnesota has accelerated sharply over the past week as the state’s testing push intensified.
Elective surgeries, dental work OK’d to resume
The governor had put a hold on elective surgeries and non-emergency dental procedures over the past weeks to preserve crucial protective gear and equipment needed to respond to a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, he said that hospitals, so far, have enough gear to handle the cases.
On Tuesday, he formally lifted the hold, allowing doctors, hospitals and dental clinics to return to that work starting next week.
Walz acknowledged that health care workers were nervous about this move, concerned that it will siphon off supplies of masks and other personal protective gear needed as the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations approaches.
