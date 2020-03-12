The Big Ten canceled the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament Thursday morning, including the Gophers’ scheduled game against Iowa.
Michigan and Rutgers were on the court preparing for their game when the announcement was made. The Gophers were back in their Indianapolis hotel and are figuring out their travel plans to return home.
“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the conference said in its statement. “The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.
The Gophers are planning to schedule a flight to return to Minneapolis on Thursday, according to team spokesman Dan Reisig.
Gophers radio analyst and former player Spencer Tollackson was at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to watch the first game when he saw the tournament will no longer continue. The Gophers (15-16) defeated Northwestern 74-57 in the opening round Wednesday, but now their season could be over.
“It took a violent shove into being very serious last night when the NBA suspended the season,” Tollackson said. “At that point you had a feeling everybody would follow suit from an athletic perspective. It’s just really weird to spend last night and this morning prepping for the game. You can’t help but think college basketball in general could be over [this season].”
Following the Gophers’ win against the Wildcats on Wednesday night, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was ill and taken to the hospital before his team lost to Indiana.
Hoiberg was later released from the hospital at midnight and diagnosed with influenza. He said in a statement the medical staff at the Big Ten tournament cleared him to coach the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.