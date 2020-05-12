The Birak Shriners announced Tuesday that the annual Shrine Circus has canceled its 2020 dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As the Shrine philanthropy centers around the well-being of children, and with the name of safety in mind, we have canceled our annual Birak Shrine Circus due to the COVID-19 virus,” the group said in a press release.
“As our Shrine Circus is mainly sponsored by small businesses in your area, we would like to thank each and everyone of you for your years of support. That being said, it is our hope that your business is able to rebound during these trying times. We hope to see you next year for your continued support. Please stay safe and God bless.”
