Again the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners are moving ahead with the Perham to Pelican Regional Trail, in spite of budget concerns. At this point, the trail and the much-needed maintenance of the deteriorating, crumbling Highway 34 outside of Perham are so intertwined, it would be hard to stop the trail without also delaying the highway repair. This is of great concern when the millions in taxpayer dollars should not have been delegated to be spent for the trail in the first place, and now the next year of the county’s tax revenue is totally uncertain. Are you tired of hearing about the trail yet? Well, this is still a grave concern for those along the trail who are losing their yards via eminent domain, and those who wish there would have been a study showing who would actually use it, in order to justify the cost.
The second most comments I have received are from people who are concerned about the nonpublic-public commissioner meetings. Just this week we could not hear what the county administrator was saying part of the time, but since they are now using Facebook livestream for meetings, there is no way we can communicate that to the commissioners. Even if you request a copy of it later, you still cannot understand what is not clearly spoken in the first place.
On the political front, the COVID-19 crisis caught us in the middle of our 2020 political convention season. The Republican Party of Otter Tail County was very thankful they had completed their county convention at A Center for the Arts in Fergus Falls, just before the county was closed down due to the global pandemic. This still left the rest of the conventions to be completed. The Minnesota Republican Party took over the planning of the remaining over 100 conventions for different areas and different levels, and figured out how they could be held online instead of in person. Unfortunately there were unintended consequences when using this new system. The next convention involving Otter Tail County was our congressional district convention which was done online using Zoom and a professional voting portal. This voting portal was found to be faulty. With over 300 delegates and seated alternates, not including guests, the votes ranged in number from around 100 to over 260. This variance in numbers was highly unlikely to be accurate. At one point so many people were suspicious of the bouncing numbers of votes, the members were polled, and the credentials refigured. The poll number was not shared, and the credentials were supposedly sitting at the exact same number as 5 ½ hours previous, when the convention began. It is unrealistic to believe that after all those hours, no one went out to get a carryout lunch, no one went outside to play with the kids, no one left out of disgust for the time taken, no one lost internet connection, etc. Not possible. The consequence in using this system will probably result in an invalid election determination, since the delegates could not believe their votes were being counted properly.
A few days later was the Senate district convention for those in Bill Ingebrigtsen’s area, which includes Otter Tail County. I won’t bore you with all the details, but this meeting did not use the voting portal, and instead just used the Zoom “raise your hand” feature for voting. Of the six people I was in contact with during the convention, two of them could not use this feature for some reason. Again, votes not accurately counted. Also the Minnesota Republican Party had taken over the planning of the convention, which was helpful, but the unintended consequence was a runaround that affected the input from local leadership, which did cause some dismay among the members.
There are more conventions to go, at higher levels, and the primary and presidential election in the fall. Due to the experiences we’ve had so far, and many concerns voiced across the nation, we must do a better job of counting every single vote cast. Elections have consequences, and if elections are fundamentally flawed, voters in all parties, at all levels, will feel those elections to be invalid.
Marcia Huddleston is deputy chair of the Republic Party of Otter Tail County.
